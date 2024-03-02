A woman was taken to a hospital in Tijuana, Baja Californiaafter she was injured by burns following the explosion on the 15th floor of a building.

According to the authorities, the explosion occurred around 10:18 p.m., in the Commercial Tower of the Gran Hotel Tijuanalocated on Agua Caliente Boulevard, in the Aviación neighborhood.

Witnesses to the event mentioned that upon hearing the noise and realizing what it was about, they called the emergency number 911 to report what had happened.

Firefighters Elements Tijuana from central stations 1,2,6 and 8 were the first to arrive at the site, where Red Cross paramedics also attended, who were in charge of giving the first aid to injured woman and later transferred her to a hospital to receive specialized care, since she suffered first and second degree burns.

Unofficially, it was said that what exploded was a oxygen tank from a bariatric clinic, and the person who was injured was a nurse, without specifying the identity of the victim.