Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Zaluzhny’s assistant exploded while showing his son a gifted grenade

Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Gennady Chastyakov died from a grenade given to him by a colleague. This version of the investigation was given by the country’s Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko.

According to him, the 39-year-old major returned home with gifts from colleagues that he received in honor of his birthday. Among them was a box of Western-style grenades, and the military man decided to show them to his 13-year-old son.

The teenager took the ammunition in his hands and began to play with it. Then Chastyakov took the grenade and probably pulled out the ring, after which there was an explosion. As a result, Chastyakov died, his son was hospitalized in serious condition. At the scene of the emergency, police found five more similar unexploded grenades. They will be sent for examination.

The colleague who presented the combat grenades explained his gift

The police have identified the donor of the ammunition. It turned out to be Chastyakov’s colleague, senior assistant to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Timchenko. During a search, two similar military grenades were found on him.

During his testimony, the officer admitted that he himself came up with the idea of ​​putting a bottle of whiskey and six grenades in a wooden box. Upon presentation, he told his colleague that he chose such a gift because “it’s hard to surprise him.” At the same time, he notified the deceased that he was giving him military ammunition. This was confirmed by three witnesses, in front of whom the colonel presented the gift.

Probably, Chastyakov did not believe his colleague, deciding that the grenades were glasses of a specific shape. As a result of careless handling, one of the grenades exploded.

Since October, Zaluzhny has lost three high-ranking subordinates

Chastyakov’s death was a blow to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Commenting on the incident, Zaluzhny said that he was his close friend and reliable support.

In Ukraine, the officer’s death was considered suspicious. So, speaks out the opinion that Chastyakov was a victim of a terrorist attack or was eliminated as a pawn in the conflict between Zaluzhny and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

On November 3, the commander of the Special Operations Forces, Major General Viktor Khorenko, lost his post. He learned about his resignation from the media. “I talked with Zaluzhny, who also could not explain this to me,” he added.

On October 9, Zelensky replaced the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Igor Tantsyura. The general has commanded these troops since May 2022.

Both military leaders visited the front line many times. They argued that the situation at the front was difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.