Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Experts and analysts praised the development of strategic relations between the UAE and Turkey, describing the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the country as an important milestone in the relations between the two countries, amid Turkish affirmation of keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE, because of its political and economic weight and a pivotal role in promoting the agenda of stability and prosperity in the region . The experts pointed out that there is a Turkish appreciation for the wisdom of the wise Emirati leadership and its foreign orientations, which constitutes one of the main pillars of the developed Emirati-Turkish relations at the political and economic levels, which expresses itself through many manifestations and manifestations, the first of which is political interaction at the highest levels between the two sides and concern The joint will exchange views on regional and international issues.

Muhammad Al-Daihi, a researcher in political science, said: The visit comes at an important time in the history of the region, and it is of great importance in the course of relations between the two sides, as it will enhance what has been achieved in the course of these relations during the past period, and push them towards further development and progress during the coming years.

Al-Dehi added to Al-Ittihad: One of the manifestations of the development of relations between the two countries is that the UAE is Turkey’s largest trading partner among the Gulf states.

The political science researcher explained that the current period is witnessing major developments on the international scene, which is pushing regional powers, especially Turkey and the UAE, to strengthen their relations with each other.

The visit of the Turkish president to the UAE, according to Al-Daihi, opens new Arab horizons in the region, with the signing of memoranda of understanding between the two countries, amid expectations of a qualitative leap in relations towards further development during the coming period.

What supports the strategic relations is the two countries’ participation in joint events, as Turkey was keen to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020, which is the first “Expo” to be held in an Arab country, to offer a range of diverse products in different sectors.

Dr. Muhammad Shaker, Professor of International Politics, said: The strategic relations between the two countries are witnessing a tangible boom at various levels, not only at the political level. Shaker considered, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the Turkish President’s visit to the UAE is the culmination of the qualitative leap in relations between Turkey and the UAE during the last period.

He pointed out that the fight against terrorism constitutes a prominent challenge for the two countries, and the two countries believe in the importance of strengthening their cooperation in order to confront common challenges, especially the challenge of terrorism, and make more efforts to restore security and stability to the region, which is facing an unprecedented challenge.

He said, “There are a series of positive developments in the relations between the two countries, over the past months, which have achieved fruitful results,” referring to the memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries recently in various fields.

The UAE Financial Information Unit, for example, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board in Turkey to exchange information between the two countries regarding financial crimes, which reflects more depth in the developed relations between the two countries.

With regard to the environmental aspect, a memorandum of understanding for the environment was signed, in order to cooperate in the areas of climate change, preserving the environment and trying to avoid the effects of climate change.

new era

The Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, Tocay Tunshir, confirmed that his country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE is only the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two countries, as the coming period will witness more visits between the two countries to enhance strategic relations.