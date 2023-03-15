Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The youth leadership of the first “Road to COP28” activities embodies the UAE’s keenness to support the regional and global arena with the energies and capabilities of this creative group, to express their views and proposals on the phenomenon of climate change and its negative repercussions. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «COP28», the first activities of «The Road to COP28» will be launched today. Organized by the Presidency of the Conference and led by the youth in Dubai Expo City. Experts explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the UAE has spared no effort in harnessing scientific, human and financial resources for young people and integrating them into participating in climate conferences in order to fully play their role in focusing on climate action, and the involvement of youth in today’s event reflects The country’s vision based on the secret of success and progress, which represents the main pillar in finding practical and effective solutions to the global climate crisis, by motivating them and supporting their participation in protecting the planet and humanity from the repercussions of this crisis. They indicated that the participation of young people in launching climate initiatives enhances their leadership roles in the future, and their affiliation with national and global issues that contribute to improving the livelihoods of all peoples, preserving natural and environmental resources and ensuring their sustainability for current and future generations.

First of all, Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), explained that the step of involving young people in the first activities of the “Road to COP28” resulted from the UAE’s awareness of the long-term challenges and effects of climate change, as it sought to educate young people early on by engaging in Priority issues for the state first and the world second, especially the issue of climate change, so that they play their role in educating the community locally and representing the state in global forums, within the framework of finding solutions based on scientific foundations in order to serve humanity.

And she indicated that the UAE has spared no effort in harnessing scientific, human and financial resources for young people and integrating them into participation in global climate conferences in order to fully play their role in focusing on climate action, to contribute to the inclusion of practical solutions from a youth point of view in the agenda of the twenty-eighth session of the World Climate Change Conference. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the country is hosting this year.

She pointed out that the participation of young people in the first “Road to COP28” activities in Expo City today enhances their awareness of the dangers of climate repercussions, which contributes to mobilizing their awareness efforts to their peers and those around them, in line with the vision of the wise leadership in accelerating global climate action.

She explained that the reason behind launching initiatives to support youth participation in the United Nations climate efforts, and to enhance the presence and efforts of bodies that serve youth in the global climate action system in the first “Road to COP28” activities, results from translating the event’s strategic axes of participation, work, expression and education. In reality.

Challenges and solutions

For her part, Habiba Al Marashi, Founder, President and Executive Director of the Arab Network for Corporate Social Responsibility, said that the young generation is the future, which reflects the importance of building their capacities to identify challenges, anticipate the future and find effective solutions to climate change and other environmental challenges, such as the loss of biodiversity and others. She pointed out that the involvement of young people in vital issues such as climate change is one of the strategic priorities of the development plans in the UAE, by motivating this group to put forward innovative ideas that provide effective practical solutions to the environmental challenges that the world shares in facing it.

She pointed out that young people are the next generation, and in order to preserve the continuity of humanity, we need to grant the tools required for this group to confront what the future hides, pointing out that the UAE’s keenness to give young people leadership for the first activities of the “Road to COP28” came as an inevitable result of its precedence in implementing Numerous initiatives on its soil, which are also related to educating young people about achieving sustainable development goals and reducing the effects of climate change, such as global warming, and effective solutions to curb these effects and employ them on the ground and turn them into opportunities and initiatives over the coming years.

qualitative shifts

In turn, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, confirmed that the participation of young people in the first “Road to COP28” activities represents a practical experience for them that enhances their expertise, which contributes to qualifying them to lead climate action in the future, and that they are capable of their energy and capabilities to bring about qualitative positive transformations. In global climate action by presenting their innovative ideas, pointing to the wise leadership’s keenness to empower young people to transform their projects into a tangible reality, and encourage them to exchange ideas, experiences and successful practices by communicating with their peers from young people around the world, in order to achieve an effective contribution to the development of their society and national economy, and put forth Environmentally friendly and supportive initiatives to meet global climate change challenges.

He explained that the participation of young people in events specialized in climate contributes to building their capacities and increasing their awareness in addressing the repercussions of this phenomenon, which makes them play a leading role in the climate conference “COP28”, which is scheduled to be held next November on the soil of the UAE, in a way that ensures the continuity of the youth role in participation. future international climate conferences and events.

He stressed that the UAE has succeeded in investing in youth minds by listening to diverse voices and points of view, which creates harmony between this segment on the one hand and decision-makers on the other hand, in order to find effective solutions to reduce climate change, which is now threatening the countries of the world.

structuring the future

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the British University in Dubai, confirmed that the UAE’s keenness to lead youth to the first activities of the “Road to COP28” carries with it a restructuring of the future with regard to energy uses and all life resources, pointing out that how the restructuring is based Young people, being the promising generation that contributes to preserving the planet from the global climate change phenomenon, and reducing wasteful consumption of natural resources in the future.

And Al Shamsi indicated that, based on the principle of restructuring the future, the youth category is the target in the current period, with the aim of involving them in supporting the transition to energy, as it is necessary to focus on this category, which is the most influential in society, and it is necessary to work on developing its capabilities and providing it with the necessary skills to motivate it. To lead climate action efforts and adopt innovative solutions to mitigate the repercussions of climate change, to participate with real responsibility in creating an integrated system of sustainable behaviors, in order to be an integral part in building the future, by involving it in drawing and making policies and strategies.

digital technologies

Fatima Al-Hantoubi, an environment and sustainability expert, said that the youth category is distinguished from other different groups of society by the ability to think outside the box and put forward innovations based on the science they receive, and to find quick solutions to global issues such as climate change and its repercussions, all through their competence and merit in using events Technologies and digital modeling.

She emphasized that the UAE’s keenness to involve young people in the first “Road to 8COP2” activities reflects its vision based on the secret of success and progress, which represents the main pillar in finding effective practical solutions to the global climate crisis, by motivating young people and supporting their participation to achieve environmental benefits resulting from facing change. climate and find viable solutions to protect the planet and humanity from its repercussions.

She explained that the youth leadership for the first “Road to 8COP2” activities on the country’s soil is a pioneering model at the regional and global levels, due to their energies and creative capabilities in facing the most dangerous and life-threatening challenge on the planet represented by climate change, while ensuring a balance between growth and development. Economic, environmental protection and the preservation of its resources and biodiversity in a way that contributes to reducing the causes of climate change and enhances the capabilities of adaptation to its repercussions.

Programs and strategic axes

Today’s event, “The Road to COP28”, is divided into three programs, starting with the morning program of interactive workshops, which aim to inspire, educate and empower students between the ages of 7 and 15 years to understand and deal with climate change in cooperation with Expo School Programs, followed by a post- The afternoon dedicated to youth, through youth circles, discussions, workshops, sustainability initiatives, and presentations organized by the event’s partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Arab Youth Center, while the evening program constitutes the main event of the event, during which the COP28 leadership team will discuss with young climate action leaders the aspirations of The team for the next Conference of the Parties hosted by the UAE.

The event also focuses on four strategic axes: participation, action, expression, and education. It also witnesses the launch of initiatives to support youth participation in the United Nations climate efforts, and to enhance the presence and efforts of bodies serving youth in the global climate action system.

Development paths and priorities

More than 3,000 people will participate in the “Road to COP28” event, including senior government officials, ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries to the country, climate activists, youth joining the national service, people of determination, senior citizens, and others.

The objectives and aspirations of the event include the official launch of all national efforts related to the event, gathering the energies and efforts of the participants and directing them towards the paths and priorities of development and sustainability, presenting the main objectives of the COP28 Conference and highlighting the efforts of the conference presidency to include all stakeholders in order to unite and unify efforts to find practical solutions, and raise The level of national awareness of the issue of climate change and the mobilization of efforts of all segments of society to take advantage of the opportunities offered by climate action, and the provision of interactive platforms to promote action and climate aspirations led by youth in the Emirates and enhance their role.