Ahmed Atef (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisian experts and analysts confirmed that the return of the “deportation file” of Tunisian youth to hotbeds of tension in the front of the political scene, especially after the name of the head of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, Rashid Ghannouchi and his deputy, Ali Al-Areed, revealed a close link between the deportation of Tunisian youth and the movement’s secret security apparatus, pointing out that The file was kept silent about it, and the time has come to reveal and expose its parties.

Tunisian security analyst Faisal Al-Sharif explained that the political responsibility of the “Ennahda” movement in the issue of deporting young people to hotbeds of armed conflict is firm, considering that the deportation of Tunisian youth to hotbeds of tension received the full support of many leaders of the movement, such as Habib Chorou, Al-Louz and others.

Al-Sharif indicated in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Tunisian judiciary is trying to uncover the mechanisms and those responsible for the operation and its beneficiaries through the testimonies of the fighters who returned, the interrogation of many of the security personnel involved in the matter, and the identification of the political officials who gave the orders and facilitated the operation.

In 2017, the Tunisian Minister of the Interior, Hadi Al-Majdoub, announced that the security authorities had managed since 2012 to prevent more than 27,000 young men from traveling after they were suspected of going to conflict areas. In 2016, the security services were able to dismantle 245 cells to deport young people, while the number was in The number of 100 cells in 2013, in addition to the arrest of 517 members involved in these cells.

Tunisian political analyst Monzer Thabet stressed the need to distinguish between what is legal and what is political, considering that suspicions of “deportation” have haunted the leaders of “Ennahda” since the days of Presidents Bourguiba and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali until now, describing the deportation file as “exciting” and that the way it is managed proves suspicion permanently.

Thabet added to Al-Ittihad that “the private or secret organization of Ennahda exists so far, but what is happening politically is the accusation of personalities who are not prominent or influential in the organization and who are secondary,” describing the current recruitment as a counter-employment, especially since it is pushing personalities of the tenth grade of supporters. Al-Nahda », who are logistically supported, in order to be able to achieve the nomination for the upcoming elections.

In the context, security analyst Faisal Al-Sharif explained that the Tunisian judiciary examined the files of more than 820 people linked to this file, including a large number of leaders and members of the “Ennahda” movement.