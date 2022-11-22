Tepic, Nayarit.- The Jauja Ruins in the city of TepicNayarit, they keep too many mysteries where the people who visit them claim to see shadows and hear noises.

Located on Iztapalapa street next to Río Mololoa in the historic circuit of Tepic, the Jauja Ruins are a tourist spot for those who like mystery.

In the 19th century the ruins were once a british company call Barron & Forbes more than 500 workers who were engaged in textiles.

It was inaugurated in the year 1838 and the company continued until the year of 1947 when there was a fire which left the site in ruins.

Contrary to what is believed, it is said that the fire was caused by the owner himself to collect a high amount of insurance for the large venue.

However, most of the 500 workers died on the site when the fire started at the textile factory.

Now the ruins are open to the public and to access them you only need to get to the capital of Nayarit to reach the ruins left behind by the accident.

Some of the visitors have stated that strange noises and shadows have manifested inside the ruins that they believe to be the former workers of the factory.

In addition, others assure that in the photographs taken inside the ruins, people have observed ghost shadows in them.