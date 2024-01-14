Owning your own car requires spending on fuel, insurance, repairs and maintenance, but there are ways to save on car maintenance without damaging your favorite car, experts from the SberAuto service noted. They told Izvestia on January 15 how to reduce monthly car costs.

According to experts, to save on fuel, you need to maintain a calm driving style.

“Refusal of sharp accelerations, hard and fast braking – “race from traffic light to traffic light” – and a generally less aggressive approach to driving a car will allow you to save on fuel on a regular basis. Moreover, smooth braking will extend the life of brake pads and brake discs,” the analysts explained.

In addition, they recommended the use of cruise control systems, as this option effectively helps save fuel on good surfaces, as well as on long downhill or uphill sections. The service also advised turning off the engine during long stops, for example in a parking lot: when idling, the car consumes maximum fuel.

You can also use loyalty programs and corresponding cashback categories in banking applications.

“Applications for smartphones will help, which track fuel prices at gas stations and allow you to choose the most acceptable options for refueling, as well as participate in loyalty programs. A bank card with increased cashback on popular product categories will also help you save money,” noted SberAuto.

Experts added that tire pressure should be monitored, because incorrect readings can lead to excessive fuel consumption: when selecting the optimal parameters depending on the make and model of the car, as well as the wheel diameter and tire size, you should rely on the car manufacturer’s data.

A driver who takes care of his car can reduce monthly expenses. So, you must not forget about changing the car tires.

“If the car is equipped with front-wheel drive, most likely the front tires wear out faster than the rear ones. To slow down the wear of rubber, it is necessary to periodically move the front wheels to the rear axle, and the rear wheels to the front axle, in order to make the tread wear of the entire set of tires more even,” experts said.

They also explained that you should not change your engine oil too often or too infrequently, as this can negatively affect the condition of the engine.

Experts said that after purchasing a car, it is important to carefully study its manual and service book listing mandatory scheduled technical work, and then periodically refresh your knowledge. According to them, this, firstly, will protect against unscrupulous car service workers who can impose unnecessary work, and secondly, regular checks of the condition of the engine, filters, cooling system and other elements of the car will help prevent possible breakdowns and reduce repair costs.

In this case, you should promptly change the air filter and carry out simple maintenance of the machine yourself. Choosing the right insurance will also help you save money.

“When selecting profitable offers, both for the initial purchase of a car and for renewing insurance, it is advisable to study the options offered by several insurance companies. The discount for a loyal customer is not always greater than the offer of a new player on the market. By the way, it is also worth remembering that companies that insure, for example, an apartment or a house, often give discounts when insuring a car,” noted SberAvto.

Also, installing a telematics device can provide benefits when purchasing a comprehensive insurance policy under a special insurance program, the service added.

In addition, you can consider the option of car insurance under a franchise.

“Choosing in favor of this insurance format guarantees a significant discount when taking out a policy. And even though a comprehensive insurance franchise does not protect against any possible damage, it does allow you to insure your car in case of significant damage that would be difficult to cover from your own budget,” the experts explained.

According to them, you can save money by limiting the circle included in the insurance.

“Firstly, in the matter of allowing other people to drive cars, it is better to deal only with a really narrow circle of trusted persons who may actually need the car. And secondly, it is important to remember that if this list includes a driver who was involved in an accident due to his own fault, there is a chance of overpaying for insurance by up to 50% of its cost,” experts emphasized.

Earlier, on January 12, auto expert and Izvestia columnist Roman Soldatov expressed the opinion that the minimum cost of a new foreign car in the Russian Federation in 2024 could rise to 3–3.2 million rubles. So far the price is at the level of 2.8 million rubles.