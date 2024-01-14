A Dutch couple has a 'bad feeling' after their weekend away in Wimereux, Northern France. They were rudely awakened on Saturday night by noise on their hotel room terrace. Thinking they were 'drunk guests', they put in earplugs and continued sleeping. “On Sunday morning we only discovered that they were migrants who came from the icy sea,” says Bonnie Dubois (53) from Haarlem to this site.

#Dutch #tourists #drunkenly #witness #Channel #migrant #drama #39We #difference39