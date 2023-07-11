The warm season is the period when Russians most often begin the construction of summer cottages in suburban areas. Experts told Izvestia what to consider when building a house, what you can save on and how much you can spend on building the simplest dacha.

The cost of building an inexpensive dacha using frame technology can vary depending on many factors, such as the size of the dacha, the choice of finishing materials, the qualifications of the builders and the availability of additional amenities, said Timur Dasaev, creative director of the Dachny Sezon construction company.

At the same time, he noted that when choosing materials, attention should be paid to their quality and cost. According to him, a wooden frame is usually a more budget option, but very reliable.

“Such houses serve their owners for several decades without complex maintenance,” he said.

At the same time, a metal frame is more expensive and is rarely used for summer cottage construction, he added.

The expert also advised to take into account the cost of the foundation, roofing, windows and doors, heating and water supply systems, and finishing works.

“Often when building budget housing, people consider self-building or hiring workers on classifieds sites. In the case of self-construction, you can save on wages, but it will take more time and effort. In addition, you can encounter dishonorable teams that, among other things, will not bear any legal responsibility, ”he said.

Dasaev recommended that a detailed plan and budget be drawn up to determine exactly how much could be spent on construction and avoid financial surprises.

In turn, Alexander Korshunov, ROCKWOOL’s DIY development manager, emphasized that it is impossible to save money on the project, as it allows you to take into account all the nuances.

“Without a project, there is a possibility that the construction of the dacha may be delayed, unforeseen expenses are possible, and often it will not be possible to introduce certain elements into an already built structure,” he said.

In addition, you can not save on the foundation, because it is fraught with cracks in the walls, deformation of window and door openings, and so on, the expert added. You should not spare money for insulation, especially if the building is intended for year-round use.

“You can save money on the exterior decoration of the house, it does not carry much functionality, it’s all about the taste of the customer (natural stone or its imitation, siding, there may be professional flooring on the roof, or maybe tiles). You can save on building materials, but we are not talking about analogues, but about the time of purchase. In winter, building materials are usually cheaper, since the construction season has not yet begun,” Korshunov explained.

At the same time, Tatyana Kotova, a technical specialist of the TechnoNIKOL Trade Network, called a frame change house the most inexpensive solution.

“If we are talking about the cheapest solutions, then you can buy a change house within 100 thousand rubles (depending on the footage). The cost of frame and modular houses varies from 300 thousand to 1 million rubles. The cost depends on the area, construction of the house, insulation. Other alternatives include solutions such as Tiny House or even a trailer house for hunters and fishermen. The last simplest can be found from 200 thousand rubles, ”she concluded.

