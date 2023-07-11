The government the racist writings revealed from the ranks worry the people of Helsinki with a foreign background.

HS asked what they think about the Minister of Finance, the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purraa from the attached “riikka” nickname comments In the guestbook of the Scripta blog.

The interviews were conducted on Tuesday in the early afternoon, when Purra had not yet directly apologized for his writings 15 years ago. Later on Tuesday Purra apologized his old writings, but he still hasn’t decided whether his nickname is “riikka”.

Riikka Purra’s name was not familiar to all of the foreigners whom HS asked for an interview on the streets of Helsinki.

More know his party, the basic Finns. Some recognize his face in the picture but do not know that he has recently been appointed as the Minister of Finance.

Ibrahim Aldoori came to Finland in the hope of equality.

Iraqi Ibrahim Aldoori considers Finland to be a good country in general, but resents the current government.

“It’s not good. I don’t like his position”, Aldoori commented on the writing attached to Purraa.

Aldoori has lived in Finland for eight years. He is studying at a vocational school to become a school counselor and works as a taxi driver in the evenings. He himself has not experienced racism in Finland, but he does recognize the phenomenon.

“I came to Finland because everyone is equal, women and men. Life is good here.”

16-year-old Lulu Pentti was adopted to Finland when she was less than 2 years old.

Lulu Pentti was adopted from China to Finland when he was less than 2 years old. He is not surprised by the racism of basic Finns.

“The idea that Purra is the finance minister feels bad. With such opinions, state money probably won’t go to those who need it,” Pentti reflects.

His in his opinion, Purra should resign from the position of minister.

“Even though it’s been a while since he said it, it doesn’t justify them in any way. He didn’t directly deny it. That says something about his morals even today.”

Farouk Alali is studying to be a painter and works in a grocery store.

From Syria having run away three years ago Farouk Alalin immigrants have already had a difficult situation in Finland, and now the Basic Finns in leadership positions are making it even more difficult.

Alali especially criticized the slowness of Finland’s immigration system. He believes that racism may have something to do with it.

“I read discussions on the subject every day on Facebook. I don’t understand why the Basic Finns act like this,” he says.