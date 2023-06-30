Known for creating the first mobile phone, Motorola remains an electronics giant by developing smartphones with highly compelling features for today’s market, where Samsung, Apple and Oppo lead global sales of mobile devices.

Apple is known for its iconic iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung for the series Galaxy S23On the other hand, there is Oppo, a Chinese technology company that stands out for its equipment with the best value for money.

Meanwhile, Motorola is a company that has preserved its idea of ​​creating highly resistant innovative equipment at an affordable price compared to its direct competitors.

This is what we can find with the Motorola Edge 40 the only ‘high-end’ brand name cell phone with a price below $10,000 pesos.

Edge 40sIt entered the world market in May 2023, and since then it has become one of the most relevant devices of the American manufacturer. with a price of $9,999.00 Motorola Edge 40 offers us a storage capacity of 256 GB and 8 GB of RAM.

Features of Motorola Edge 40

Screen: 6.55-inch curved pOLED FullHD+ resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8020

OS: Android 13 with MyUX layer

Main camera: Multiple of (50 megapixels f/1.4, 13 megapixels f/2.2)

Front camera: 32 megapixel f/2.4

Battery: 4,400 mAh with 68W fast charge

Connectivity: 5G

Some highlights that we can find in Motorola Edge 40 is its attractive design, since it offers us a screen and curved edges that make it very comfortable in the hand. Likewise, it is a phone that you can buy in different versions and colors, such as matte acrylic with 7.49 mm thickness and 167 grams of weight, and vegan leather with 7.58 mm thickness and 171 grams of weight.