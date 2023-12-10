Russia has introduced rules for handing over a foreign passport when there is a travel ban

In Russia, on Monday, December 11, the rules for depositing a foreign passport in case of restrictions on leaving the country will come into force, the corresponding resolution published on the legal information portal.

According to the document, Russians are required to deposit their passports within five days after being notified that they are being restricted from leaving the country.

Procedure for submitting a document

The foreign passport will be accepted by the authority that previously issued the document, for example, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FSB or the government organization where the citizen of the Russian Federation works, and which applied this restriction to him. The department will issue an acceptance certificate in two copies – for the passport holder and the authorized body maintaining the relevant records.

The forms of notification that a Russian needs to hand over a foreign passport, as well as the forms of the acceptance certificate and the requirements for the journal of keeping records of the receipt of documents and their issuance are defined in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution.

Procedure for receiving the document back

In 2022, 5,413,374 foreign passports were issued in Russia, and in 2021 – 3,892,586.

The passport will be returned to the owner after the travel restrictions are lifted. In addition, the document must be returned if its validity period has expired. A foreign passport will be issued on the day of the owner’s application under the citizen’s personal signature in the register. If a Russian submits an application at a location other than the storage location, the refund will be made within five working days.

Russians whose right to travel was temporarily limited due to conscription must provide a military ID with a mark of completion of service when applying for a document.

Russians warned about new rules for traveling abroad

The new law concerns both ordinary foreign and diplomatic or service passports. Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs will keep records of not only issued, but also invalid passports.

The list included 15 reasons, including loss of a document, termination of Russian citizenship, expiration of a passport, change in the data of its owner. Also, a passport will be considered invalid if it is issued using false data or contains incorrect information.

As Vadim Vinogradov, dean of the Faculty of Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, clarified, the law streamlines the rules for handling foreign passports of Russians who are not allowed to travel abroad due to access to state secrets.

The measure will eliminate corruption risks and eliminate the possibility of abuse by officials Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of November 22, 2023 No. 1953

In Russia, the state duty on international passports will increase from July 2024

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that increases the state fee for issuing a biometric passport from July 1, 2024. The state duty will increase by 20 percent and amount to 6,000 rubles for adults, for issuing a document to children under 14 years old – 3,000 rubles.