Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and ex-Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley officially announced her 2024 presidential campaign on February 14. As American experts told Izvestia, she has good managerial experience, she is also savvy in the foreign policy environment, which will help her in the fight against her opponent, former US President Donald Trump.

Hailey herself wrote on Twitter that the time has come for a new generation of leaders and stated that she does not tolerate abusers.

The fact that she served as the country’s representative to the UN only strengthens her authority in foreign policy, Peter Kuznik, professor of history at the American University in Washington, told Izvestia.

“She also has a reputation as a politician with one of the most moderate positions in the party, which, however, can turn out to be both good and bad for her candidacy,” he added.

At the same time, the expert believes that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will still become Trump’s main rival in the primaries.

Now Nikki Haley is offering himself as an alternative to Trump and DeSantis, the discussion of whose candidacies dominates most of American society, Said Khan, a professor at Wayne University in Detroit, said in an interview with Izvestia. He explained that she is seen as a marked departure from the “white male” archetype that many believe defines the Republican Party.

Thus, Haley’s inclusion in the discussion of candidates is being used as a way to reach out to minority communities.

During her political career, 51-year-old Haley managed to visit many posts. So, in the second half of the 2000s, she was a member of the House of Representatives, and in 2011 she became the governor of South Carolina, staying in this position until 2017. From January 27, 2017 to the end of 2018, she was the US Permanent Representative to the UN (during the presidency of Donald Trump). Relations between them deteriorated after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when she criticized the actions of the 45th president.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Appointed to the lists: Trump has the first competitor in the primaries