For some years ago the platform of TikTok It has grown exponentially, this is because many users started creating their videos during the pandemic. And this led people to make a living from content creation, since some took millions of views, which today can already be monetized without a problem.

Despite all this, the platform is still free, something that could change in a few more days. means like The Information, They commented that a paywall may be implemented to view the videos of the most prominent creators. And if approved, they could decide from what figure they would charge the users of the app.

This measure would be so that the creators that generate the most stay on the platform, and that is because other competitors have emerged and have tried to match the greatness of their visits. For their part, gifts and tips already existed. However, these are merely optional for those who decide to help their favorite influencers.

Not many details of the new implementation have been released, but it could be released as a beta test to see if users are willing to contribute money to unlock videos. It is a measure similar to what sites like Only fansonly this time it would be for individual videos and not a blog-style page.

Via: The Information

Editor’s note: It is no longer known what could result in social networks, but surely it is possible to kill this idea. After all people don’t like this kind of stuff, unless there is more adult content or similar.