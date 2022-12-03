The long-awaited fight of Russian MMA fighters Magomed Ismailov and Alexander Shlemenko will take place on Saturday, December 3, a few hours before the meeting, experts predict different outcomes.

The fight will be broadcast live in Yekaterinburg by the REN TV channel.

Athletes will enter the ring no earlier than 21:30. Bookmakers call Ismailov the obvious favorite, although Shlemenko also leaves chances to win.

The opinions of athletes, champions and friends of fighters on the outcome of the battle were divided.

So, ex-world boxing champion Grigory Drozd called both fighters one of the most media and noted that Ismailov is stronger and sharper than Shlemenko in terms of shock. In his opinion, Shlemenko will have a certain advantage, but his last fights frankly did not work out.

Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov doubted that Ismailov would have enough stamina to feel confident in the ring.

MMA fighter and ex-WFCA and ACA champion Evgeny Goncharov predicted Ismailov’s victory with a probability of 70%. He called him a universal fighter, but emphasized that Shlemenko also has excellent striking technique.

Earlier on Saturday, the athletes had a final battle of looks before the fight. Ismailov said that thoughts about the upcoming fight prevent him from sleeping.

The event starts at 15:00 Moscow time at the Arena Uralets, the fights of the main card start at 18:00. Ivan Shtyrkov and Asylzhan Bakhytzhanul, as well as Sharabutdin Magomedov and Mikhail Ragozin will meet on the main card of the competition.