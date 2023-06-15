Bruno Pavani

Bruno Pavan https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/

06/15/2023 – 10:34 am

Share



Currently, mental health issues are an increasing challenge for companies, which find it difficult to identify whether the employee is not performing because of this type of issue.

A survey carried out by Psychiatry Research Communications with 5,000 German workers found that 65.5% are ashamed to talk about issues related to mental health and 54.1% said they prefer to work without exposing these difficulties to colleagues or superiors.

+What is Spotted Fever? Know the symptoms, causes and treatment of the disease

“The fear of being negatively evaluated for mental health demands, the prospect of being unemployed because of this, financial stress, loyalty to the company and insecurity due to the economic scenario have contributed to many people arriving at work sick”, he explained. the psychiatrist and founder of Caliandra Saúde Mental, Arthur Guerra.

He gives seven tips to identify signs that that employee is suffering from mental issues:

Employee who works longer hours than usual, or who arrives at work late and leaves early; Less participation in meetings, when there was always some participation; Collaborator who starts to appear tired very often; Less enthusiasm for things that, habitually, that employee is he was excited; Taking longer to deliver a task (always when compared to that person’s average) or deliver a task of much lower quality than they used to deliver; Employee who recurrently complains of tiredness; Be more sensitive than usual to feedback from leadership.

“Through these indicators, it is possible to structure actions that allow understanding the general emotional state of the team, as well as enabling access to mental health services that enable interventions to mitigate the development of these feelings. that threaten the mental health and productivity of employees,” pointed out Guerra.























