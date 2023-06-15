Franco Morbidelli doesn’t fit. He is the first to admit that he experienced a difficult moment after the knee injury, which from the middle of the 2021 season prevented him from being as competitive as he was used to in 2020, when he was vice-world champion and was capable of taking three victories in MotoGP, but now he seems to have reached the limit.

Upon joining the official Yamaha team, he really struggled in comparison with Fabio Quartararo, who fought for the title with Pecco Bagnaia until the last race. But now, even if it may not be too noticeable due to the heavy technical crisis that the Iwata company is experiencing, his performances are quite in line with those of “El Diablo”.

After the first 6 GPs, the numbers say that the Frenchman has 54 points against the Italian’s 46, so the difference is minimal. And also in terms of the best result of the season, given that we are talking about a third and a fourth place. For this reason, on the Thursday that opened the German Grand Prix, Franco raised his head, saying he was tired of being considered a driver in decline due to the constant bombardment of questions about his future.

“My speed is acceptable at the moment, because it’s in line with that of a former world champion, who has always known how to make a big difference against his teammate. After about a quarter of the championship, we are in a very similar,” Morbidelli said.

“But it seems that many of you haven’t realized this thing, because you keep asking me if I hope my contract is renewed or if I hope Yamaha keeps me. So it’s important for me to defend myself and try to open your eyes,” he said. added.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In recent days there has also been talk of his possible landing in Mooney VR46, in the event that Marco Bezzecchi were to emigrate to Prima Pramac Racing to have a Ducati factory, and Morbidelli said he was open to any possibility as long as it is the choice best for him.

“As regards the future, we are discussing it, but nothing is certain yet. Gianluca Falcioni of VR46 is working on it, very well, as he has always done in my career. I trust him a lot and I am convinced that we will make the choice improve”.

He didn’t even hide, however, that “Plan A” would be to continue with Yamaha: “It’s no secret that I have a particular interest in Yamaha, because I’ve always raced with them in MotoGP with the exception of my first year. I got great results with them, but not yet what I would have hoped for with the factory team, and that was one of my goals when I joined them. Let’s see if we can do it and then everything will be clearer for the future. Yamaha is my priority anyway “, he concluded.

