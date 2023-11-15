Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

If you detect fatty liver disease early, you can avoid serious health consequences. Expert explains why fatty liver disease could become a widespread disease.

Frankfurt – Fatty liver disease is usually not recognized because it often does not cause any symptoms or they are not recognized. “The liver suffers quietly,” says Prof. Christoph Sarrazin, hepatologist at the St. Josef Hospital in Wiesbaden in an interview with the Hessian radio, “You don’t feel it and if you do feel something, these are general symptoms. “These include signs such as fatigue or headaches, which are often attributed to other causes. But how can a fatty liver be recognized?

Fatty liver disease is often not noticed by those affected. A doctor now explains how you can recognize the first signs. (Symbolic image) © Design Pics/IMAGO

These symptoms could be signs of fatty liver disease

Only in the advanced stages of fatty liver do clear symptoms such as jaundice appear. This appears as a yellowish discoloration of the skin, eyes and mucous membranes. In the worst case, liver cirrhosis or liver cancer can occur. According to a report from the University Hospital of Zurich, in the case of liver cirrhosis, the organ is destroyed over time and scarring occurs. After some time, the liver loses its functions, including digesting fats, storing energy and detoxifying.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the following signs should be taken seriously so that fatty liver disease can be recognized in good time:

Pain in the upper abdomen

fatigue

thirst

Flatulence

Sleep disorder

In order to recognize fatty liver disease in good time, the causes should also be known

Since the signs are so non-specific, it is also worth examining your own lifestyle. Because fatty liver disease could become a widespread disease. Professor Sarrazin gives a very simple reason for this: “We simply have too much food on offer, there is something tempting on every street corner and our brain is programmed to grab it.” The most common causes of fatty liver disease are:

Obesity/overweight

Alcohol consumption (in large quantities)

Metabolic disorders

Medication

pregnancy

Source: MSD Manuals

Even being overweight could be an indicator, explains Sarrazin. But it only becomes really dangerous when obesity is present. However, you don’t necessarily have to calculate your own BMI to assess the risk. Since belly fat is particularly dangerous, the abdominal circumference can alternatively be measured with a tape measure at the thickest part. “It becomes dangerous from a circumference of 88 centimeters for women and from 102 centimeters for men,” says Sarrazin.

Lifestyle changes can prevent fatty liver disease

If there are symptoms or indicators of fatty liver disease, those affected should consult a doctor. He can use a blood test or an ultrasound to determine whether you have fatty liver disease. Once the cause has been found, fatty liver disease can be reversed at an early stage through targeted lifestyle changes.

For example, if the fatty liver is caused by overweight or obesity, weight loss and exercise are usually recommended. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, it is often recommended to lose seven percent of your body weight. If the liver is already inflamed, it should be up to ten percent.

Editor’s note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

According to a report by the German Liver Foundation, fatty liver can also be an indicator of cardiovascular disease. The probability of dying from cardiovascular disease is higher than from the consequences of fatty liver disease. Therefore, a healthy lifestyle is beneficial for health in many ways. (mima)