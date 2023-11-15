“A beautiful page of culture; a very beautiful and complete exhibition, full of many things I didn’t know; a very lively exhibition that creates a very beautiful reconstruction not only of the works, which are known, but also of Tolkien the man”. This is the opinion on the exhibition ‘Tolkien: man, professor, author’ expressed by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, upon leaving Gnam, the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome, where tomorrow the exhibition will open to the public, visited in preview by the head of the Government, accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

“When I studied literature, I really liked to discover and understand what was in the author’s life, because it helps to read his works better – underlines Meloni -. This is an exhibition that, from this point of view, makes a leap of quality, for which I thank Minister Sangiuliano, the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome and the curators: it is a beautiful page of culture”.

Pino also teaches at the exhibition

Pino Insegno was also there at the exhibition dedicated to Tolkien. The host and voice actor – who lends his voice to Aragorn, in one of the animations set up within the exhibition – arrived at the event shortly after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who went to the Gallery on a private visit. While the prime minister was leaving Gnam, Insegno joined her on the stairs to say goodbye. “Hi Pi’,” Meloni greeted him before approaching the reporters to answer their questions.