Qatar, an active mediator between Israel and Hamas, is preparing to announce the exact time of the imminent temporary truce that includes a four-day ceasefire, with a possible extension of an additional 24 hours. In parallel, as part of the pact, Hamas will release 50 hostages, including 30 children and 20 women, kidnapped on October 7. For its part, Israel will secure the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, including women and children. Supervised by the Red Cross, these exchanges will take place in daily phases.

In a statement issued on November 23 by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed al-Ansari, it was revealed that the wait for the precise time of the truce is about to end. Qatar, a key mediator in the current peace negotiations, anticipates that in a matter of hours the exact moment at which both parties will agree to end hostilities will be announced.

Al-Ansari, speaking to the Qatar News Agency, highlighted the positive development of the ongoing talks and underlined his nation’s continued commitment to facilitating a strong peace agreement between the parties involved. Qatar not only acts as a direct intermediary between Israel and Hamas, but is also working closely with Egypt and the United States in this humanitarian effort after seven weeks of massive attacks (by land, sea and air) and thousands of people killed.

The spokesperson added that Qatar is working to ensure that once the truce is announced, it is implemented quickly and effectively.

The State of Qatar announces that a humanitarian pause has been agreed in Gaza Doha – 22 November 2023 The State of Qatar announces the success of its joint mediation efforts undertaken with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America between Israel and the… — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) November 22, 2023



The crisis in Gaza intensifies with more than 14,100 Palestinians dead, including 5,800 children and 3,500 women, according to Palestinian sources. The WHO warns that 21 of the 34 hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service due to intense fighting, limiting healthcare capacity. Israeli strikes have displaced at least 1.7 million people internally, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

The region faces a humanitarian crisis with threats of famine and disease as vital aid is hampered by fuel shortages and communication outages.

Despite a four-day pause, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations until “complete victory” is achieved.

Despite the proximity of the truce, Israel’s attacks continue

As dawn broke in the Gaza Strip, plumes of black smoke could be seen rising over the conflict zone in northern Gaza from the Israeli side of the border. Israel announced a delay, at least until Friday, in the release of hostages, planned to coincide with the first ceasefire of the war.

In the last 24 hours, the Israeli Army claimed to have carried out 300 airstrikes, activating sirens that warned of possible rocket launches by Palestinian armed groups.

A cloud of smoke follows an Israeli attack in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. © AFP – Sai Khatib

Reports from Gaza indicated Israeli attacks on both northern areas and the southern city of Khan Younis, where northern residents were advised to seek shelter.

They denounce arrest of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced the suspension of coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) on hospital evacuations, in response to the arrest of al-Shifa Hospital director Abu Salmiya and other doctors while heading south from the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra, Israeli forces are responsible for the arrest, alleging mistreatment of medical staff and patients.

Abu Salmiya was interrogated by the Shin Bet intelligence service after his arrest, according to reports by Israeli broadcaster ‘Kan’.

An image from an archival video released by the Hamas Media Office shows doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, giving a press conference on November 1, 2023, about the repercussions of the fuel shortage in the hospital. A doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told AFP that the center’s director and several other medical staff were detained by Israeli forces on November 23, 2023. © AFP

Hamas strongly condemned the arrest, calling it “despicable” and a “flagrant violation of international conventions” that guarantee the protection of medical personnel at all times. The organization urged international organizations to work immediately to secure the release of the hospital director and his team.

With Reuters and AP