“Expect many goals from me”: the words of the new Millonarios scorer

Leonardo Castro is the main signing of the ‘Ambassador’ for next year’s season.
December 13, 2022, 12:29 PM
This Saturday was announced Leonardo Castro as the first reinforcement of the Gamero team for the following season. The ‘albiazul’ will have to face the League and the BetPlay Cup, as well as friendlies with River Plate and the previous phase of the Libertadores Cup.
Faced with this news, the fans of Millonarios have been happy because the team reinforced their lack of goal with the champion and scorer of the BetPlay League 2022-ll.
Here are the first words of the new ‘Ballet Azul’ striker:
🔵⚠️ You have a new message!
👤📤 From
🙌📥 For pic.twitter.com/kS41bVacYY
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) December 13, 2022
Hello, Millionaires fan. he talks to them Leonardo Castro. Very happy to join the ‘ambassador’ team and the truth is, expect a lot of dedication from me, a lot of dedication and also many goals for that achieve great things with the team. See you next year. A hug, many blessings’, mentioned the 30-year-old player.
It is worth mentioning that Leonardo Castro scored 15 goals in the Betplay Dimayor League 2022-ll. In addition, he made four assists in 26 games played.
For his part, he had a shooting accuracy of 41% and a passing accuracy of 70%. Every 153 minutes he scored a goal. He scored eight goals with his right foot and six with his left. He also scored once with a header.
At the same time, He is a ‘killer’ inside the area: he scored 12 goals. Outside the area he made three. Finally, he had 11 yellow cards and zero red cards.
Millionaires also announced the return of fernando uribe for the front of the team. Also, there are rumors that Daniel Giraldo also return to the blue of the capital.
SPORTS WRITING
December 13, 2022, 12:29 PM
