Elon Musk is definitely no longer the richest person on the planet. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter must relinquish his Bloomberg Billionaires Index title to Bernard Arnault. He is founder and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), the largest luxury brand conglomerate in the world.

Earlier this week it became clear that the value of Tesla would halve. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk has seen his fortune fall by more than $100 billion since January to about $168.5 billion. That’s currently less than Arnault’s $172.9 billion, whose net worth stems largely from his 48 percent ownership of fashion giant LVMH.

The decrease in his capital is a result of his acquisition of Twitter. A share of Tesla was still worth about $ 340 in April. Since his takeover bid on Twitter, that has almost halved and the price of a share is about $ 173.

Investors sold their shares at Tesla and that has caused the sharp drop in value.