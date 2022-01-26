When FromSoftware released Dark Souls, little did its creators imagine the impact it would have on video games. A title that combined action and RPG in an engaging setting, with a gameplay that tests the abilities of the players, creating feelings of love and hate in them, just to keep trying to overcome their insane challenges. Sequels and other interpretations have emerged from this great concept that have ultimately captivated their followers. What makes a Soulslike a good Soulslike? From the outset, a Soulslike must be intriguing at first glance, with a dark setting, full of carefully crafted visual elements and inviting to explore its interconnected worlds, while trying to unveil an ambiguous story with more questions than answers than just the player’s free interpretation is able to answer. If there is something that all the players agree on, it is that the gameplay of the Soulslike does not allow us to admire these details for a long time because we are thrown into a hostile world, full of threats and traps at every step we take without giving room for respite. Tension and death is common in this subgenre, facing us with a perpetual cycle of trial and error that can be frustrating for some, forcing us to learn (and unlearn) the mechanics of the dungeons and boss fight patterns to get to know when it’s the right time to dodge or hit, with heavy penalties if we fail, but immense satisfaction if we succeed. Although it is recognized that the term Soulslike is being overused, the successful concept created by FromSoftware is nothing new either. We can experience this in other sectors of the entertainment industry, such as casinos. An example is challenging the game of online roulette, as it has been around for hundreds of years, evolving into countless modalities in live casino rooms, but retaining its appeal as an unpredictable challenge that tests our reasoning. Another example is the mystery television series that make us reason and look for possible solutions or reasons for the situation, as is the case of the Korean series, Hellbound. While there is a long list of titles, games, series, and movies that recycle the roulette formula, there are some promising 2022 releases that have been making quite a bit of noise for their potential to expand the subgenre. Bleak Faith: Forsaken A full honor Soulslike where we will play the role of the Renegade, the last bastion of humanity against the threat of the Omnistructure, and whose gameplay makes us see that we will be facing a Survival Horror that winks at Shadows of the Colossus and Mortal Shell while combining elements of Cyberpunk to the already usual Dark Fantasy theme, which adds novelty and an identity of its own. It is expected to be available for PC, Xbox One and PS4 in the second quarter of 2022. Elden Ring For its part, FromSoftware continues to take its concept even further with this title that may be the most anticipated game of early 2022. Elden Ring will combine mechanics from the Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice within a world created by JRR Martin exclusively for him. The title has already won 8 awards before its launch and after the closed beta, critics already point it out as the sure winner of Game of the Year once it comes out for XBOX One, XBOX Series, PS4, PS5 and PC on February 25, 2019. 2022.

