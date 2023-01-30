The agency opened an inquiry to investigate whether public agents failed to comply with court orders and neglected the health of indigenous people

THE MPF (Federal Public Ministry) opened an inquiry this Monday (30.jan.2023) to find out the responsibility of the Brazilian State in the humanitarian crisis of the Yanomami people in Roraima. The body wants to analyze how the actions and omissions of managers and politicians may have contributed to the situation of the indigenous people. Here’s the full of the dispatch (66 KB).

Public agents were the target of representations made by political parties and civil society entities sent to the Roraima unit. Based on ongoing procedures, the MPF understands that there is already a vast body of evidence for the immediate accountability of the Brazilian State.

“Such a collection reveals a clear picture of widespread lack of health care, systematic failure to comply with court orders to repress invaders of indigenous territory and repeated actions by state agents able to encourage violations of the life and health of the Yanomami people”describes the document that determines the initiation of the civil inquiry.

The MPF wants to determine, in the new inquiry, the exact dimension of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the clarification of its socio-environmental causes and impacts, as well as the determination of the degree of involvement of each public agent. The conclusions will be essential for defining reparation measures and may contribute to the creation of public policies and institutional mechanisms that prevent the repetition of new crises.

CALCULATIONS IN PROGRESS

Currently, in the civil and criminal areas, dozens of procedures investigate complaints of lack of assistance from the indigenous communities of Roraima, illegal mining activity, abuse of women and children, among others.

In addition to lawsuits, On January 21, the MPF presented a balance sheet of the body’s main actionsincluding recommendations made to the government so that the rights of these communities were met.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS OF THE YANOMAMI

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of the DOU, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) began to reinforce care for indigenous people from January 23rd.

During the visit, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”he declared.

Lula also criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “If instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies called the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of the Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of Funai, are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinodetermined, on January 23, that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of assistance and environmental crimes against the Yanomami ethnic group in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on Friday (27.jan), that several decisions in favor of the Yanomami were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and accepted by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.

With information from MPF/RR.