The online dinosaur shooter Exoprimal had a peak of about 4,500 players on Steam during the launch period. It’s about the worst result for Capcom in 2023, at least among the major titles, which so far had been able to count on excellent results for its latest games.

Exoprimal numbers

Capcom has had some great launches over the course of the year

Launched on July 14, 2023, Exoprimal has registered a maximum peak of 4,522 contemporary players. The data was collected by the usual SteamDBvery reliable on point.

As we said, Exoprimal did worse than almost all of Capcom’s other major launches of 2023, even going under Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (peak of 7,843 concurrent players). The only two titles to underperform are Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (peak of 2,703 players) and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (peak of 1,474 players), however both are two minor projects for the Japanese publisher.

There is no comparison to other major releases, with the remake of Resident Evil 4 reaching 168,000 concurrent players and Street Fighter 6 70,500.

Whereas Exoprimal is an ad game high budget with live service ambitions, it’s likely that Capcom expected much more at launch. It must be said that it is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but the PC figure is still very low, especially when viewed in perspective.