Continue post-launch support for Exoprimalwith Capcom revealing the new features coming to the game with a trailer Season 4scheduled for April 17. There's a lot of irons in the fire on paper, between the new mode and a Mega Man themed crossover.
After Street Fighter and Monster Hunter, the new collaboration will allow players to face a special mission and obtain Mega Man skins and emotes.
The update will also include new exo armor and modules specialized in different fighting styles, such as the Vigilant beta: Bowhunter armed with a crossbow and Murasame beta: Windcaller capable of unleashing tornadoes with his slashes. The new “Mortar” tool will also be added. After the update, players will be able to choose from a total of over 30 ex-armours and 10 tools to customize their playstyle.
Other news coming soon
Season 4 of Exoprimal will also introduce the new one cooperative mode “Time Rebellion”, in which 10 players will face an enhanced version of the Behemoth in an even more powerful version. There are special cosmetic mods up for grabs, including golden skins.
Among the new features we also find “Custom Match”, an option that allows you to create personalized lobbies with players from all platforms and start matches of any kind or tackle portions of the campaign, and “Quick Battle”, a 1vs1 mode for lovers of PvP battles.
