Continue post-launch support for Exoprimalwith Capcom revealing the new features coming to the game with a trailer Season 4scheduled for April 17. There's a lot of irons in the fire on paper, between the new mode and a Mega Man themed crossover.

After Street Fighter and Monster Hunter, the new collaboration will allow players to face a special mission and obtain Mega Man skins and emotes.

The update will also include new exo armor and modules specialized in different fighting styles, such as the Vigilant beta: Bowhunter armed with a crossbow and Murasame beta: Windcaller capable of unleashing tornadoes with his slashes. The new “Mortar” tool will also be added. After the update, players will be able to choose from a total of over 30 ex-armours and 10 tools to customize their playstyle.