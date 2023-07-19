Exoprimal is the protagonist of the last one analyses technique of Digital Foundrywho found Capcom’s co-op shooter a solid and enjoyable title, well focused on performance on at least PS5 and Xbox Series X, but with room for improvement.
Received by the international press with moderate votes, Exoprimal uses the gimmick of the dynamic resolution in order to offer a 2160p output and a generally stable frame rate at 60 fps.
The goal is successfully hit by the game, though in some moments there are drops and there are effects like screen space reflection that return some problems: DF’s suggestion is to replace that solution with something else (cubemap?) and thus obtain the necessary leeway for the 60 fixed and rocky frames.
What about Xbox Series S?
As already highlighted in the video comparison of Exoprimal made by ElAnalistaDeBits, the Capcom title runs on the Microsoft economic console at dynamic 1440p and aims here too at 60 fps, without however reaching them in a stable manner and indeed stopping at an average of 40 frames per second.
In short, there are some adjustments that it would be possible (and appropriate) to make on all platforms for performance optimization: perhaps the developers are listening and will try it with the next updates.
#Exoprimal #Digital #Foundrys #analysis #positive #room #improvement
Leave a Reply