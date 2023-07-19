Exoprimal is the protagonist of the last one analyses technique of Digital Foundrywho found Capcom’s co-op shooter a solid and enjoyable title, well focused on performance on at least PS5 and Xbox Series X, but with room for improvement.

Received by the international press with moderate votes, Exoprimal uses the gimmick of the dynamic resolution in order to offer a 2160p output and a generally stable frame rate at 60 fps.

The goal is successfully hit by the game, though in some moments there are drops and there are effects like screen space reflection that return some problems: DF’s suggestion is to replace that solution with something else (cubemap?) and thus obtain the necessary leeway for the 60 fixed and rocky frames.