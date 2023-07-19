Nikkei rose in the last half hour of the trading session to end the day, up 1.24 percent, to 32,896.03 points, the highest level it reached in the session.

The broader Topix index rose 1.19 percent to 2,278.97 points.

The Dow Jones index rose last night by more than 1 percent, in the seventh consecutive session of gains, amid strong financial results for banks and optimism that the economy is on its way to safety.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated his commitment to maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being, and said there was some room to achieve the bank’s 2 percent inflation target in a stable and sustainable way.

The Nikkei has recovered over the past week, after falling sharply from its highest closing level in 33 years, set on July 3, at 33,753.33 points. The index has increased 27 percent since mid-March to reach that point.

Today, the shares of 218 companies listed on the Nikkei rose out of 225, and the shares of seven companies declined.

Nissan Motor was the best performer, up 7.68 percent.