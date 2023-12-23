Southeast has 738 halted or unfinished projects that can be completed; Midwest, 393; and South, 322

Brazil currently has 5,641 works in the area of ​​education that can be completed through the National Pact for the Resumption of Engineering Works and Services for Basic and Vocational Education.

In addition to the work on pre-school, primary and vocational schools, there are renovations and expansions of educational structures, as well as courts and sports court coverings across the country. The completion of the works will allow the creation of almost 1.2 million new places in the public education network. The approximate investment is R$5.7 billion until 2026.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Education, received on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) expressions of interest from Federation Units and municipalities interested in expanding the public education network.

There are 3 days left until the deadline and 3,686 expressions of interest have already been made. Of these, 2,906 refer to Provisional Measure no. 1,174, while 780 occurred after the publication of Law no. 14,719. Data from the FNDE (National Education Development Fund), the MEC agency responsible for executing the Pact, reflects the reality of December 19th.

Regions

Most of the halted and unfinished works that can be resumed are in the Northeast. The region has 52.7% of the total works in this situation. Next comes the North region, with 21.5% of the amount, followed by the Southeast (13.08%), Central-West (6.96%) and South (5.7%).

Here is the scenario for each region:

Readjustment

The new agreement will allow the readjustment of balances to be transferred by the FNDE and will be based on the INCC (National Construction Cost Index), which can reach more than 200%, depending on the year in which the work began. The adjustment will be applied to the balances that must still be transferred, after proof of the physical execution of the work via Simec and technical approval from the FNDE.

Extension

With the publication of Resolution CD/FNDE n. 30, December 13, 2023which established a new deadline for federative entities to adhere to the Pact, entities that had already expressed interest and received the initial technical steps carried out by the FNDE had the deadline for responding extended by another 60 days from the date of publication of the Resolution.

New works

New works entered the scope of resumption after the sanction of the Law 14,719 of 2023 by the president of the republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on November 1, 2023, which established the National Pact for the Resumption of Engineering Works and Services for Basic and Vocational Education and Health.

The new text establishes the possibility of resuming other works in addition to the 3,640 that were in a situation of “paralyzed” or “unfinished”, according to data from Simec. They are: works under special accounting; works with status of “running”, with physical evolution of less than 5% in the last 120 days or less than 15% in the last 365 days; works with status “under bidding”; among other specifications, according to criteria set out in published regulations.

Covenant

The National Pact for the Resumption of Engineering Works and Services for Basic and Vocational Education is an initiative of the federal government through the MEC, with execution by the FNDE. The Pact establishes the resumption and completion of educational works with an investment of approximately R$5.7 billion by 2026, which will allow the creation of almost 1.2 million new vacancies in the public education network.

With information from Ministry of Education.