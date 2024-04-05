Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Center and as part of the “You Can Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of accidents and violations caused by drivers crossing the intersection triangle.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate explained that the new “EXIT-I” radar systems work to monitor and control violating drivers who overtake in front of the intersection triangle, those who cause accidents and obstruct traffic, and those who intentionally enter in front of other vehicles at the entrances.





She called on drivers to adhere to traffic rules, give priority to vehicles and enter from authorized places, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others and reduce traffic accidents and the resulting loss of life and property.