The outgoing government wants school leaders and teachers to have more influence on everything that directly affects the classroom, such as the choice of teaching methods and tests. They should also have more say in where the money available for schools goes. School boards, large organizations with sometimes dozens of schools affiliated, should focus more on relieving the burden on schools so that they can focus on good education. They must also spend at least 80 percent of the money for education that they receive from the ministry and distributed among the schools on staff. If they do not meet that standard, they must explain why they deviate from it.

Minister Mariëlle Paul (Primary and Secondary Education, VVD) wrote this in a letter to the House of Representatives. She outlines three scenarios for a new way of managing education. In one scenario, school boards are given complete control. In another scenario, there are no school boards and schools arrange everything independently. The outgoing cabinet prefers to opt for a middle path, in which the responsibilities are divided between school boards and schools.

According to her, dissolving the school boards is a bridge too far

The House of Representatives must ultimately decide which model is chosen. “As a cabinet, we are outgoing, but that does not mean that we are no longer doing anything at all,” says Minister Paul in a telephone explanation. “We are now making a first step that the House of Representatives and the new cabinet can work on.”

According to her, dissolving the school boards is a bridge too far. “Then school leaders would also become responsible for accountability for the efficient use of the money, and for the entire administration. That would only cause more pressure and confusion at the schools.”

Which tasks

According to the minister, there should be a closer look at which tasks schools do and do not perform. “The ministry alone receives around two hundred requests from social organizations asking for attention to be paid to all kinds of issues in society at school. These may be very important matters, but at the same time there is also the challenge of regaining basic arithmetic and language skills. The focus really needs to be on that.”

Paul believes that the ministry itself should provide fewer subsidies for temporary plans. The minister: “When I go into the country, the reproach is often: Mariëlle, stop with that subsidy confetti.” The Education Council also came up with that advice last year. For example, there is now the Basic Skills Master Plan, which should help schools with temporary subsidies to raise their arithmetic and language education to a higher level. “We must provide structural funding for structural tasks,” says Paul. “That gives education stability and clarity.”

The Primary Education Council, which represents the interests of primary education, believes that the outgoing cabinet is overshooting its target by overturning the management of education. “Improving the quality of education is our most important task. It does not help to make such a major intervention in the system,” says a spokesperson.