Of Elena Meli

A cellular mechanism by which aerobic physical activity improves the health of fatty liver has been identified; It is essential to find the right amount of movement for yourself

Moving saves your liver. Literally: aerobic physical exercise improves the condition of fatty liver, the most widespread liver disease in the world from which one in three adults suffers today. The benefit exists regardless of the effects of motion on the scale: even if the weight does not drop, Physical activity has positive effects on the mitochondria, the small energy plants of the cells, and reduces fat accumulations in the liver. A study on mice demonstrated this recently published in the magazine Metabolism

and human studies also confirm this.

Movement and mitochondria The new animal study builds on new knowledge about non-alcoholic fatty liver diseaserecently renamed Steatotic liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction precisely to underline how closely it is related to metabolic problems such as obesity and diabetes. As he explains Anna Ludovica Fracanzani, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan, research has studied the mechanisms by which liver damage develops, evaluating the role of alterations in glucose and lipid metabolism and more recently mitochondrial metabolism. It turned out that liver function gradually declines due to mitochondrial dysfunctionwhich makes the liver no longer able to transfer excess lipid droplets outside the organ: one of the characteristics of fatty liver disease the large concentration of lipid droplets that accumulate in the liver cells. The goal, therefore, is to find a way to regulate mitochondrial function to treat steatosis. In the new study conducted on animals it was demonstrated that one of the means to achieve this could be movement because, as Fracanzani underlines, Aerobic exercise has shown beneficial effects because it reduces interactions between lipid droplets and mitochondria and helps metabolize fats, thus decreasing the size of lipid droplets and therefore the extent of steatosis. See also Healthcare, proximity medicine changes the role of the pharmacist

In man The research provides answers regarding the mechanisms by which physical activity treats fatty liver, confirming what has also been observed in humans: Exercise reduces diet-induced steatosis and hepatic fibrosis, and the effect on steatosis is evident regardless of how much weight loss can be achieved. — summarizes Fracanzani —. In fact, even those of normal weight can have fatty liver due to incorrect food choices and physical exercise is therefore fundamental. Furthermore with vigorous activity the severity of the disease and the risk of mortality from all causes are also reduced, cardiovascular, hepatic and oncological, which is higher in adults with steatosis. This is why today they are recommended to all patients with hepatic steatosis at least 150 minutes per week of moderate or 75 minutes per week of vigorous intensity physical activity: the “dose” and the recommendations must be determined in the individual case, because those who are very sedentary could get scared and throw in the towel when faced with similar indications. The important thing to understand is that there are no alibis: anyone, of any age or condition, can exercise, even just walking. Physical activity is essential for the well-being of the liver, to prevent and treat hepatic steatosis: for this reason change your lifestyletogether with diet and exercise, remains the cornerstone of the treatment of this pathology, concludes the expert. See also Covid today Lazio, 7,042 infections and 3 deaths. In Rome 4,164 cases

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.