Japan successfully launched the new H3 space rocket on Saturday, putting its space program back on track after multiple setbacks, including the failure of an attempt to launch a rocket last year.

The launch also represents the second successive success for the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) after the Slim vehicle achieved an “accurate” landing on the moon’s surface last month.

Japan, a relatively small player in the space field in terms of the number of launches, is seeking to revitalize its program through its partnership with its ally the United States to confront China.

The space agency said in a live broadcast from Tanegashima Space Center that the H3 rocket successfully launched at 0922 a.m. Tokyo time (0022 GMT) and was “on the right track” with its engines working properly.

The agency then announced that the missile had succeeded in launching its entire payload, consisting of two nanosatellites and a model of a satellite.

The H3 will replace the two-decade-old HIA.

H3 is 63 meters long and is designed to carry a 6.5-ton payload into space and reduce the cost of each launch to up to five billion yen ($33 million), half the cost of launching with an HIA rocket.

The government plans to launch about 20 satellites and probes with H3 rockets by 2030.