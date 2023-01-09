Activists and eyewitnesses said that they noticed a “security laxity” in dealing with the events at their inception, which indicates, according to their opinions, the possibility of the forces colluding with the storming of the headquarters of power, before regaining control of the situation completely at a later time and arresting more than 150 people from the “rioters”. “.

Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Planalto presidential palace, the Congress building and the Supreme Court, a week after the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president.

A Brazilian eyewitness of Lebanese origin said, in contact with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the damage appears to be great in the buildings, which are considered architectural masterpieces of modern style, and include many works of art in Brasilia.”

He added, “The authorities closed off the area near the Square of the Three Authorities, where the presidential Planalto Palace is located near the Supreme Court and the Congress building, but Bolsonaro’s supporters managed to breach the security cordon easily.”

An unprecedented day

The Brazilian doctor and media activist of Lebanese origin, Bilal Bakri, said in a call to “Sky News Arabia” that, “Brasilia is at the weekend and the situation is worrying. The responsibility rests with the former president, who is currently in the United States.”

And he considered that “there is complicity on the part of the Brazilian security authorities, and the police in particular, because such actions cannot occur easily in the presence of the security forces charged with protecting official headquarters.”

Bakri added, “This is a clear and blatant violation of democracy, and a dangerous precedent in the history of the republic. Before today, there had been no such coup attempt,” as he put it.

And the media activist continued: “These events came as a surprise, despite the constant warnings since October 30, the day the election result was announced, with Lula’s victory, because the supporters of the former president did not accept the result and their objections developed into riots.”

He added, “Despite these moves by Bolsonaro’s supporters, they were not taken seriously by the authorities. Perhaps there is complicity from the security authorities, and the current president accused the security forces charged with protecting official headquarters in the capital, Brasilia, of colluding with the protesters and allowing them to enter official buildings in the capital.”

The situation is scary

On the other hand, the businessman who invests in Brazil, Hamid Moussa, said, “It is the first time that this has happened in the country’s history,” describing the situation as “frightening.”

Moussa spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “In addition to storming the presidential palace and parliamentary institutions, the protesters prevented the arrival of fuel supplies with the aim of paralyzing trade, in an attempt to pressure and achieve the goals and demands of opponents of the winning government.”

The businessman added, “The protests started in the capital, but it is not possible to predict how they will end. If these protests continue or other groups in the rest of the states join this movement, then the country will enter into economic, social and security crises.”

Moussa continued, “The world is watching what is happening on television, and larger numbers may be mobilized if things are not controlled, and there will undoubtedly be great damage in all sectors and institutions in the country.”

And he concluded: “If the situation is not completely controlled, the skirmishes are likely to continue for a few days, and tomorrow the picture will crystallize more and more.”

The new president, da Silva, is spending the weekend in Sao Paulo and is currently on a trip to the interior of the state.

Former President Bolsonaro had left Brazil for Florida, 48 hours before the end of his term at the end of last year.