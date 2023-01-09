Police action to contain the beginning of invasions by right-wing extremists on the National Congress, the Planalto and the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Sunday (Dec. 8) did not count on the National Force. Most of the contingent only arrived at 4:25 pm at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF). The use of the program was authorized by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinofrom Saturday (7.jan.2023) to Monday (9.jan.).

The National Force would have about 400 men available this weekend. The government’s security Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Federal District identified, until Saturday (7.jan), that approximately 80 buses and trucks arrived in Brasilia over the weekend for the demonstration against President Lula. The protests resulted in attacks on the headquarters of the institutions and acts of violence on the Esplanada.

The National Force is a federal consortium composed of police officers assigned by the States and the DF to the Union with the function of acting in situations where the local police are not enough to support the demand for security, as explained by the director-president of the FBSP ( Brazilian Public Security Forum), Renato Lima, to the Power360.

Thus, the National Force can request contingents of State Military Police authorized by the Ministry of Justice. However, the minister should only issue the authorization based on a prior request from the Executive of the federative units.

Minister Flávio Dino articulated with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the assignment of a contingent of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District), which could have summoned the police force even on Saturday night (7.jan). Ibaneis received BRL 8.7 billion from the Union in 2022 to guarantee the security of Brasília and the facilities of the Three Powers. In a video released on social networks, the governor apologized to President Lula and authorities of the Legislative and Judiciary powers for the actions taken this Sunday (8.jan).

The president of the FBSP states that “the National Public Security Force is not a National Guard, and it is not an autonomous police”. The program it’s composed by military police, civilians, military firefighters and state experts. It was created through Decree No. 5289, of November 29, 2004 to act forpreservation of public order and the safety of persons and property”.as per the document.

Renato Lima also says that a recent understanding in relation to the summoning of the National Force considers the possibility of the Minister of Justice requesting the force without the prior request of a State governor, in cases related to security in indigenous lands, for example, and even at the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Lima points out that the National Force’s function is to act as a “complement” to the work of local police. “Is it over there [as Forças Armadas] it does not replace, for example, shock troops, cavalry. In a case of a demonstration like what happened, the riot police need to be employed and trained to avoid and disperse the crowd, which in the language of the military police would be the ‘control of civil disturbances’”, says the president of the FBSP.

According to information from official website of the Ministry of Justice of the federal government, the National Force has a mobilized force of 1,300 professionals. Lima also says that there is a unit of Bepe (Battalion School of Ready Employment) in Gama, about 40 km away from Planalto, where GDF police officers are mobilized for the National Force in emergency situations.

The National Force should only act in situations with a period, region of operation and reason defined by the minister. According to the document signed by Minister Flávio Dino, the use of the National Force was authorized in Brasília to “assist in the protection of public order and public and private property between the Brasília Bus Station and Praça dos Três Poderes, as well as in the protection of other assets of the Union located in Brasília, on an episodic and planned basis”. Here’s the full of the concierge (121 KB).

FEDERAL INTERVENTION

President Lula decreed federal intervention in the Federal District this Sunday (January 8), which will be headed by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Garcia Capelli. The intervention is standardized in chapter VI of the Constitution. Here’s the full of the decree (889 KB).

When announcing the measure, the president stated, in relation to the Military Police in Brasilia, that “there was the incompetence, bad will or bad faith of the people who take care of public safety in the Federal District, and it is not the 1st time”.

For the Constitutional Law professor at PUC-SP and partner at Warde Advogados, Georges Abboud, the president’s determination is “right” for the restoration of public order. “This is a criminal action against the Democratic State of Law that was only possible due to the leniency and complacency of institutions and public agents, as well as financiers who also need to be investigated and held accountable.”, says the teacher.

The criminal lawyer and post-doctor in Law Rodrigo Faucz Pereira e Silva cites as possible crimes in which the demonstrators can be framed: the attempt to abolish the Democratic State of Law; criminal association; coup d’état; and crime of damage and against cultural heritage.

“The State needs to firmly hold criminally responsible not only the offenders, but also those who supported, instigated and financed this attempt to weaken democratic institutions.”, says the lawyer. “Freedom, within the democratic model, does not mean freedom to demand the end of freedom itself.”.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), radical Bolsonarists invaded the National Congress after breaking protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people wearing t-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They call themselves patriots and defend military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.

before the invasion

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of Bolsonaristas in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.