Since Thursday, ISIS has launched an attack on the prison, which is holding about 5,000 members of the terrorist organization.

Siamand Ali spoke in an exclusive video for “Sky News Arabia” as he toured inside and outside Ghweran prison, confirming the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, whether on the main road in front of him or on the facility from the inside.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units is the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Director of the Media Office of the People’s Protection Units confirmed that 8 car bombs belonging to ISIS tried to storm the main gate of the prison, where they were dealt with and the terrorists who were in them were eliminated.

Ali pointed out that “a booby-trapped vehicle came after the first explosion and tried to enter through the second gate of the prison, but the SDF managed to stop it, and its passengers were killed by ISIS terrorists.”

He explained that the Syrian Democratic Forces control all the prison walls, where they are stationed, stressing that “the photos taken of him from inside Ghweran prison.”

Information about the confrontations in Ghweran prison was conflicting. While the Syrian Democratic Forces said that the facility “was and still is under their control,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that ISIS had seized the prison.

The observatory had announced on Saturday night that the death toll from the confrontations taking place in the industrial prison in the Ghweran neighborhood has risen to at least 102 people, including 7 civilians.

The observatory stated that the confrontations that began on Thursday resulted in the killing of 102 people, including 61 ISIS militants, 34 “SDF” fighters, and 7 civilians, indicating that the real number may be greater than that, as well as the injury of a large number of people.

And a warplane of the international coalition carried out a raid targeting a building in the prison, but no information has been received about casualties so far.