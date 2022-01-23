Mexico City.- During tonight and early Sunday morning, the Cold Front Number 24 and the Fourth Winter Storm will affect northwestern Mexico, causing a cold to very cold environment, rains and strong gusts of wind with dust storms, in addition to forecast possible snowfall or sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora, according to information published by Conagua.

The Cold Front Number 23, extends over the southeast of the national territory and the Yucatan Peninsula, causing very heavy rains (from 50 to 75 millimeters [mm]) with electrical discharges in Campeche, northern Chiapas, Tabasco and southern Veracruz, and strong (25 to 50 mm) in Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The mass of cold air associated with the frontal system, in combination with the drag of humidity, maintains dense banks of fog and drizzle over entities in the northeast, east and center of the national territory, as well as the probability of sleet or snow falling, during tonight and early Sunday morning, on mountain peaks above 4,000 meters in Puebla and Veracruz.

Likewise, the North event will continue with gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) in Chiapas and Oaxaca, and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Campeche, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatan.

Forecast for Sunday, January 23

The Fourth Winter Storm and Cold Front Number 24 will travel through the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, causing a very cold to icy environment, snow or sleet is expected in mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Sonora.

During the early morning and dawn, minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas of Chiapas, Mexico City, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos and Oaxaca.

Likewise, frosts are expected in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

The Cold Front Number 23, will extend with stationary characteristics over the Yucatan Peninsula, causing very heavy rains in the south of Veracruz; strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in northwestern Chiapas, eastern Oaxaca and Tabasco.

Showers (from 5 to 25 mm) are also expected in areas of Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Yucatán.

For its part, the mass of cold air associated with Cold Front Number 23 will maintain the environment from cold to very cold over entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, with frosts in their high areas, as well as the North event, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Campeche, northern Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and northern Yucatan.

Wind is expected with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango; with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas, and with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Wave heights of 2 to 4 meters (m) are estimated in the Gulf of Tehuantepec, and 1 to 3 m on the coasts of Campeche, northern Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatan.

Finally, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius are expected in Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Sinaloa.