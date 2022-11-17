On the weekend when a month of great football begins in Qatar but without Italy, the Master is played at the Padel Club Tolcinasco. Amoruso, Coco, Doni, Iuliano and Legrottaglie among the protagonists

For football fans, what starts on Sunday is going to be a very long month. In Qatar there is the World Cup, which Italy will however see for the second consecutive time as a spectator. The recipe for fighting championship withdrawal? Definitely the padel. And over the weekend, in Tolcinasco, the first of the two masters (the second in Rome between 3 and 4 December) of the second edition of the Intesa Sanpaolo Exclusive Padel Cup is played, a circuit organized by MSP Italia, a sports promotion body recognized by Coni , leader in amateur padel tournaments, and signed by Exclusive, the prestigious credit card that the Intesa Sanpaolo Group reserves for its best customers, with a dedicated 24-hour concierge service, distinctive lifestyle services and unique privileges. See also MotoGP FP2 GP Indonesia, Quartararo precedes Morbidelli. Bagnaia disappointment, Marquez falls

BALL AND PADEL — When registration closes, the tournament is sold out again, for a tournament that has only been collecting sold outs since the beginning of October. Among the players registered are also numerous former footballers, for a stage that will be played at the Padel Club Tolcinasco, owned by Alessandro Budel (a past among others with Cagliari, Parma and Brescia and now talent of Dazn) and Nicola Amoruso, who in Serie A has dressed the shirts of 13 teams. Amoruso will form an all black and white duo with Mark Iuliano, but they won’t be the only ones. With Luca Facchetti, son of the unforgettable Giacinto, there will be Cristiano Doni; former Rossoneri Mario Ielpo, Stefano Eranio and Francesco Coco and Nicola Legrottaglie were also on the field, with the Exclusive Padel Cup which in the previous stages also saw Dida, Serginho and Brocchi on the field. “We are really pleased to involve so many former footballers in our tournament – ​​explained Claudio Briganti, head of the padel sector of MSP Italia -, because their presence increases competitiveness and fun”. The winning couple in the three categories (male, female and mixed) will win a tablet; the second-placed couples, on the other hand, will receive a Varlion racket. See also Raúl Jiménez would not say no to a possible signing with the MLS

WORLD CHAMPION — But in Tolcinasco there will also be those who not only played in a World Cup, but also won it. In fact, the special guest of the last Milanese stage of the Exclusive Padel Cup will be Veronica Virseda, fresh from the triumph in Dubai with the Spanish national team shirt. Virseda will hold a clinic reserved for customers of her intesa Sanpaolo, in which she will tell the secrets and background of her extraordinary career.

November 17, 2022 (change November 17, 2022 | 14:44)

