The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the target of a new complaint sent to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights and Climate Change rapporteurs. The document points to data on deforestation in the Amazon and in the Cerrado and on violence against indigenous peoples to argue that the country’s current management poses a risk “to future generations” around the world.

Formulated by five Brazilian NGOs, the complaint argues that statements made by the Chief Executive feed the perception of impunity for environmental offenses in the country. “High-ranking political authorities, including the president and the Minister of the Environment, have given signals that can be interpreted as encouraging illegal practices, such as deforestation, generating a broad sense of impunity,” says the text, signed by the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (APIB), the NGO Conectas, the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), the Observatório do Clima and WWF-Brasil.

The complainants claim to have “cataloged points of great concern in Brazil’s environmental laws and practices”. The document mentions the increase in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the deforestation of the Amazon; cases of violence against indigenous communities, especially by “invaders” and land grabbers; and failures in the recognition of demarcations of indigenous lands, among others.

Destruction of the Amazon rainforests and violence against indigenous peoples and other traditional communities, in addition to being profoundly problematic in their own right, also threaten the climate, hydroclimatic stability of South America and Brazil, and life, health and food security. of the Brazilian people and other parts of the world”, says the document.

When contacted, Planalto did not comment on the complaint. In interviews and statements, President Bolsonaro has contested data on deforestation and cites the risk to national sovereignty by stating that other countries have alleged vested interests in the Amazon.

President Bolsonaro has already been denounced at the UN on other occasions for attacks on the judiciary, encouraging the dissemination of false news, attacks on freedom of expression, for the pardon granted to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and for his management of the pandemic in the country.

The complaint comes at a time when Bolsonaro’s main political opponent, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is participating in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP 27, in Egypt. The PT spoke at the event this Wednesday, the 16th, and reinforced attacks on the current head of the Executive, alleging flaws in the country’s environmental policy. “Unfortunately, since 2019, Brazil has faced a disastrous government in every sense (…), in terms of disrespect for human rights, in its foreign policy, which isolated the country from the rest of the world, and also in the devastation of the environment”, he said. Squid.