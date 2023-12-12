Saint Basil of Palenque, near Cartagena, it is famous for many things. It is considered the first free town in the Americas since a group of slaves rebelled from Spanish rule in 1619, which is why UNESCO declared it in 2005 as Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

It is also the birthplace of famous boxers, such as Antonio Cervantes 'Kid Pambelé' and Prudencia Cardona, and of the actor Evaristo Márquez, who gained prominence in the 60s and 70s when he shared the stage with the legendary Marlon Brandon in the film La Quemada (Burn).

It also comes from its streets Kandya Obezoa young Afro-Colombian woman who has just taken office as the new Colombian consul in Washington.

Obezo studied Social Communication at the University of Cartagena and has a master's degree in Culture and Development from the Technological University of Bolívar. For some years, however, he has resided abroad. First to the American capital, where he arrived after winning a Fulbright scholarship to Georgetown University and then to London where he was pursuing a doctorate in Social Policy focused, precisely, on the relevance of his native land in the Colombian historical context. .

EL TIEMPO interviewed her now that this new challenge as a community representative begins.

Let's start with his story. Who is Kandya Obezo and how did he get to this diplomatic position?

I am a woman passionate about social issues. In love with public service and convinced of the power of education to transform lives. Proudly Palenquera, Cartagena and Caribbean. My arrival at the consulate is due to my professional experience in the public-private sector and academia where I have always aimed at the social and community, both in Colombia and abroad.

What will be your priorities now that you represent the Colombian community in this area of ​​the US?

Our priority is to continue improving care for our compatriots and the connection with the Colombian diaspora that resides in our constituency. Our consulate serves Colombians and foreigners located in Washington DC and the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

Photo: Washington Consulate

How do you plan to do it?

We materialize this priority through three objectives: the first, linked to strengthening care in consular procedures. At the consulates, for example, we process identification and travel documents for our compatriots, and we study the visa applications of foreigners who wish to visit our country and require this document. We also carry out signature authentications, exit permits for minors, among others. Within this universe of procedures, we are aiming to consolidate the extraordinary days of passport processing. We are holding these additional days on the third Wednesday of each month, without an appointment, in response to the significant increase in passport applications derived from the current immigration phenomenon.

The second goal is aimed at energizing the work tables with the community. We do these spaces in alliance with a Foreign Ministry program called Colombia unites us and whose purpose is to support the consulates in strengthening the Colombian community abroad, through the development of projects, talks and workshops. Currently, we have a table of entrepreneurship and very active women. The bet is to promote these existing tables, especially because the topic of entrepreneurship and fairs is very important in our jurisdiction, but also to energize tables in other sectors, such as education, health, culture and sports. The third objective is focused on legal and social assistance to Colombians to address the problems that some of our fellow citizens present in these areas.

We are delighted to welcome our new Consul in Washington, @kandya_obezo. On her first day of consular duties, Ambassador @LuisGMurillo I wished her much success in her assignment as we continue to further our engagement with the 🇨🇴 diaspora across the US Welcome to DC! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/37wBfN1fEu — Embassy of Colombia in the United States (@ColombiaEmbUSA) November 30, 2023

His life has been more linked to academia than to politics. Why does she believe she is qualified for this position?

I have more than 10 years of professional experience. It has been a combined experience between the public-private sector and academia. I understand how public affairs work, I have worked with local, regional and national governments. I have also worked in the private sector and as a consultant in multilateral institutions such as CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

An important part of my life has also been linked to academia. I am a PhD candidate in Social Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and I graduated with a master's degree in Latin American Studies at Georgetown University, right here in Washington DC, through a Fulbright scholarship. My time in these spaces has allowed me to confirm the importance of understanding academia as a fundamental ally in the design of policies and the management of public affairs.

What else unites you to Washington DC?



I lived here for two years and I am familiar with several of the community and social processes that are taking place. But, also, as a Colombian who has lived outside her homeland, I can understand the different concerns, frustrations and longings that we can experience when we find ourselves abroad. Therefore, one of the main purposes is to open the doors of the consulate and continue weaving stronger ties with our community that allow us to deepen the impact of the initiatives we are promoting. We hope to become the second home for Colombians who, due to various circumstances, are today outside our territory.

His closeness with Dorina Hernández Palomino, representative to the Chamber for the Historical Pact, has been mentioned in the media. What is that relationship like?

We are both from San Basilio de Palenque and our community is very small, so we all know each other. Since I was little, I have admired his work as social leaders. It fills me with pride to know that a woman, black and palenquera, is today in the Congress of the Republic, representing the interests of all Bolivarians. I wish the representative much success in her management.

Woman, young, Afro… What do you think your appointment to such an important position means for underrepresented sectors like these?

Deliver a message about the importance of having more diverse voices and faces representing our country abroad. I have several anecdotes from when I was residing in this city. For example, from people who asked me where I had learned Spanish, because I spoke it very well. Or, those who are still surprised today when I say that I am Colombian, because ethnically and racially I do not correspond to the imaginary of Colombian as only that which is white-mestizo. I hope that my presence at the consulate can contribute to continuing to make visible the cultural and ethnic diversity of our country. As well as continue to break down stereotypes according to which racialized people only excel in cultural or sporting spheres. Currently, there are many Afro-Colombian professionals with high-level training to occupy and stand out in decision-making spaces and executive positions in both the public and private sectors.

And for the first time in history, both ambassador and consul in Washington are of African origin…

It is the first time that we have an African ambassador. I would be the first black consul of San Basilio de Palenque. The first Afro consul in this city was Libia Mosquera from Buenos Aires, who headed the consulate between 2009 and 2014.

How do you think your previous work with ethnic communities and social organizations will influence your role as consul?

An important part of the work that we consulates do is aimed at promoting and strengthening our relationship and connection with the community. I hope my previous work in organizational and social processes contributes to expanding the articulation with the different actors and civil society organizations that have a presence in our jurisdiction and promotes more fluid and open communication channels. For consulates, it is central to create community and in that sense my goal is to accompany the generation of spaces that allow the creation and consolidation of stronger networks among our compatriots.

We imagine that in San Basilio you must already be quite a celebrity. What does your family tell you about the environment in your hometown?

In Palenque we are all like a big family. Both the sorrows and the joys are shared, we are all happy. I am very aware that it has been on the uneven path, that other men and women have opened and traveled, on which today I can rise to continue my purposes and goals. The appointment is personal, but the achievement is community and collective.

Finally, what's next for Kandya after the consulate? Does he see himself aspiring to political office?

My priority right now is the work we have at the consulate to protect the interests of Colombian citizens abroad and improve that experience through the services and assistance we offer.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68