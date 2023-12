The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The government of President Javier Milei, who took power in Argentina last Sunday (10), announced this Tuesday (12) that it will suspend the transfer of public funds for advertising in the media for a year. The measure is part of a fiscal adjustment package that seeks to avoid an “economic catastrophe” in the country, which is facing a serious inflationary crisis.

The announcement was made by presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, at a press conference. He stated that the suspension of state funding for the media was already public knowledge, as it was one of Milei's campaign promises.

“Advertising transfers to the media are suspended. It is suspended for a period of one year,” said Adorni.

The spokesperson also informed that the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, will release a recorded message after 5pm (local time, Brasília time), where he will announce the “economic emergency package” that the Milei government plans to apply to “prevent the country from ending up in a catastrophe”. According to Adorni, the package will contain measures to achieve the economic urgency in which the country is immersed and avoid hyperinflation.

Adorni also said that the government has started a review of contracts and appointments made by the State in the last year, and that any employee who does not want to provide the information that Milei and the ministers request will be sanctioned.