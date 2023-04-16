Ukraine – On the day of Orthodox Easter – an important holiday for both Russians and Ukrainians – the two countries agreed to exchange prisoners. It is known that 130 Ukrainian soldiers were able to return home, but it is unknown how many Russians were released. Fighting on the ground continues.

Orthodox Easter, this Sunday, April 16, was celebrated with an exchange of prisoners, according to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

A video posted on Telegram by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s founder, shows 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war being told they will be handed over to Ukrainian forces.

“Prepare them all, give them food and water, check the wounded,” Prigozhin said in the video in which the prisoners were seen in the line, along a muddy road, before getting on a truck. Some carrying water bottles.

An Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on believers after a service marking Orthodox Easter, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine April 16, 2023. © REUTERS/Alina Yarysh

It is this same day of celebration in Ukraine, President Volodimir Zelensky encouraged his troops and paid tribute to the victims of the war.

(Our only goal is victory) for everyone. For those, who are no longer with us, who gave their lives for Ukraine. We commemorate everyone and ask God that their souls rest. We believe in all those who continue to defend our homeland, and we ask God to protect and save them, said the president.

Conflicts continue on the ground

Meanwhile, a Russian missile destroyed a church in the Zaporizhzhia region. The church was left with only the golden outer lining of its tower.

While in Sloviansk, the number of fatalities from a Russian attack on a building rose to 13. Among them, a two-year-old boy, who was pulled from the rubble.

A woman collects Orthodox icons at the site of a church destroyed by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 16, 2023. © REUTERS/Stringer

And in Bakhmut, The deadliest front since the start of the war, Ukrainian forces are still defending the city, but the Russian military said mercenaries from the Wagner group were “carrying out high-intensity combat operations to conquer the city’s western districts.” , supported by airborne troops from Moscow.

The pope’s call

On the other hand, the head of the Catholics expressed his desire to see the Russians and Ukrainians find peace and referred to the deadly conflicts that shake the world, the Pope expressed his support and called for an end to the fighting.

I am also thinking of our brothers and sisters in Russia and the Ukraine who are celebrating Easter today. May the Lord be close to them and help them to make peace,” the pope told the nearly 20,000 faithful gathered to listen to him in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP