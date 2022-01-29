We will be moving soon and we will put the necessary surplus items on Marktplaats. This includes an Auping bed that is more than twenty years old.

I get a call. “I would like to buy the bed, but I need it very quickly, can I come and get it?” The doorbell rings within half an hour. A neat gentleman in a black suit stands at the door. He states that as a funeral director he has an acute shortage of beds due to the excess mortality. We lift the bed together into the hearse. Delighted, the gentleman in black says goodbye. “Someone will be on it in two hours.”

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 29 January 2022