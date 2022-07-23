NI observer was surprised that the US authorities did not see a threat in the launch of the Sarmat missile

The US authorities have shown weakness in their response to statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s Sarmat ballistic missile. This opinion was expressed by a former Pentagon employee, analyst Mark Schneider in an article for the American magazine The National Interest (NI).

He expressed surprise at the fact that Washington and the US Department of Defense did not see a threat to the country in Russia’s testing of these weapons. “Is the West ready for the heavy Russian Sarmat ICBM?” asked the reviewer.

Washington accused of trying to appease Russia

In his article, Schneider quoted columnist Josh Rogan from the Washington Examiner, who called the incident a good example of how the administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to appease Russia. Moreover, he considered the statement of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to be congratulations on his success.

In 2018, Putin announced that the Sarmat would be equipped with a wide range of powerful nuclear warheads, including hypersonic ones, and state-of-the-art evasive capabilities against missile defense systems.

Schneider recalled that Russia wants to deploy twenty Sarmat regiments by 2027, which will be armed with 46 new intercontinental ballistic missiles. “Even forty-six Sarmats are enough to target US strategic nuclear forces,” the analyst warned. In addition, according to Moscow, the Sarmat can attack American territory through the South Pole. In this case, the Russian military will be able to take advantage of the restrictions in the area of ​​​​operation of American early warning radars, Schneider said.

The American analyst urged the White House “not to panic” and “not to bury your head in the sand.” As “obvious retaliatory measures,” he pointed to the alerting of several bombers and the deployment of nuclear-capable F-35 stealth fighters to Europe in the near future.

Earlier, the American magazine Popular Mechanics described the nuclear destruction of New York by the Russian Sarmat missile. According to the publication, the city and its environs will be torn to pieces by at least 12 Russian thermonuclear charges. At the same time, the charges will be aimed at the buildings of the Federal Reserve Bank, energy enterprises, communication centers and airports, the article notes.

In Russia, the aggressors were advised to talk more politely

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the successful tests of the Sarmat on April 20. Later, the American edition of The Drive said that two strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force (Air Force) observed the “arrival” of the missile to Kamchatka. This launch was the first in the program of state tests. After the tests are completed, the Sarmat will go into service with the Strategic Missile Forces.

Vladimir Putin commented on the successful launch. He noted that there are no analogues of “Sarmat” in the world and will not be for a long time.

This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of frenzied, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state also announced that the Sarmat missile system was put on combat duty at the end of this year.

Earlier, the head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, showed a crater from the Sarmat rocket and called on the aggressors to be more polite with Russia. He also said that the power of one of these missiles is enough to destroy half of the coast of the continent, which Russia considers hostile. Prior to that, he stated that the strategic missile system “Sarmat” in the future will become the basis of the country’s nuclear shield. He noted the “unique” range and rate of ascent of the rocket.