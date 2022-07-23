Until Monday 25 July, the World Athletics Championships are scheduled in Eugene, USA. Check out below when the Dutch are in action and when the finals of the most important events are. Due to the time difference (9 hours), the World Cup will be played in the Dutch evening and night.
Program Sunday 24 July 2022
02.10 – (f) 4×400 meter relay series with the Netherlands
02.40 – (m) 4×400 meter relay series with the Netherlands
03.10 – (m) 800 meters final
03.25 – (f) 5000 meters final with Sifan Hassan
04.30 – (f) 4×100 meter relay final with possibly the Netherlands
04.50 – (m) 4×100 meter relay final with possibly the Netherlands
Monday 25 July
02.05 – (f) 100 meters hurdles semi-final with Nadine Visser
02.25 – (m) pole vault final with possible Menno Vloon and Rutger Koppelaar
03.05 – (m) 5000 meters final
03.35 – (f) 800 meters final
04.00 – (f) 100 meters hurdles final with possible Nadine Visser and Zoë Sedney
04.35 – (m) 4×400 meter relay final with possible The Netherlands
04.50 – (f) 4×400 meter relay final with possible The Netherlands
