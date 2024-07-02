Negotiations on extraordinary redundancy payments at Acciaierie d’Italia open this morning at the Ministry of Laborattended by the extraordinary administration of the company, the former Ilva, the unions, the Government and the Regions where the steel plants are located, including Puglia and Liguria.

Fund for one year, with the possibility of extensionwhich already sees the numbers presented by the company: 5,200 total units of which 4,400 in TarantoThis is a strong impact on the workforce if we consider that the former Ilva now has 9,869 employees and that 8,025 of these are in Taranto.

If, therefore, these numbers were to be confirmed, those on temporary layoff risk becoming more than half of the workforcea very high share, while now the fund involves 3,000 employees, of which 2,500 in Taranto. In all cases, we are talking about the maximum average number.

For Acciaierie, the extraordinary administration led by the commissioners explains that with only one blast furnace in operation, 4, «production currently stands at volumes of max 1,000,000-1,500,000 tons per year». There is a forecast of «gradual increase until reaching approximately 2,500,000-3,000,000 tons», but it concerns «December 2024 following the restart of blast furnace 2». It follows, for AdI, that «current and expected production levels are not sufficient to guarantee financial balance and sustainability».

For Acciaierie d’Italia, the way out lies in the “progressive implementation of the program”, starting with the 330 million recovery plan, of which 280 related to restoration work in Taranto, and ending with the 320 million bridging loan, which is still awaiting approval from the European Commission. This program “will allow us to gradually reach the expected production levels and, upon completion, to fully utilize the workforce,” say the AdI commissioners. Today to the Ministry of Labour there will not be the commissioners Fiori, Quaranta and Tabarelli, but only the general manager Maurizio Saitta and the personnel director Claudio Picucci.

Meanwhile the company has sent signals of dialogue to the unionsanticipating that this time the management of the cash will be very different from that of Acciaierie a separazione Mittal-Morselli, that the rotation of the cash staff will be effective and that for the employees there will be an economic integration, still to be studied and quantified, to make the suspension from work less penalizing. Yesterday, In the end, the national leaders of Fim, Fiom and Uilm have written to Prime Minister Meloni and the ministers involved asking for the resumption of discussions with the Government.