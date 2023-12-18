Ex-Ilva, Taranto in decline and the government's choices

The scenario that lies ahead for Acciaierie d'Italia is an intricate labyrinth of decisions, conflicting interests and a tormented history that unfolds through decades of ups and downs. The current crossroads, which involves both the State and private individuals represented by ArcelorMittal, is destined to shape the future of the former Ilva. A succession of events in approximately 60 years of industrial history, from Italsider to Ilya up to its current name, has marked the fluctuating destiny of this steel company. The Corriere Economy reports it.



At the center of the dispute is the question of the financial resources necessary to guarantee the operational continuity of Acciaierie d'Italia. The division between the two partners, with ArcelorMittal, which holds 62% and Invitalia with 38%, emerged on November 23, the date of the first meeting. While to maintain the activity they would be needed immediately 320 million, for the long-term relaunch 1.5 billion would be needed, mainly destined for decarbonisation within eight years. ArcelorMittal has shown itself reluctant to intervene financially as requested by Invitalia, highlighting, during the last meeting, criticism of the government for alleged shortcomings in the formalization of resources for the decarbonisation.

The crucial crossroads is approaching with two key events: the meeting between trade union representatives and the government on 20 December, followed by the assembly on 22 December. The unions propose the nationalization of the former Ilva, already foreseen in the previous agreements with the increase of Invitalia's shareholding to 60%. However, the option of nationalization is a subject of division within the government. While minister Adolfo Urso supports the idea, Raffaele Fitto is strongly against it, fearing a chasm of public spending without guarantees of recovery.

A third option, defined as “difficult but practicable” by government sources, could involve an extraordinary administration procedure activated by a public shareholder with at least 30% of the strategic company, signaling the recurrence of reads Marzano. An extreme hypothesis that could represent a way out in the event of a stalemate.

The tormented path of Acciaierie d'Italia has distinctive features already found in its past history. Since acquisition by of the Riva group in March 1995, followed by 17 years of private management, until the seizure in July 2012 and the subsequent re-publicisation in 2013. In 2016, UVA was acquired again by ArcelorMittal, opening a new phase of uncertainty. Today, with the liquidity crisis, harmful emissions and the clash between shareholders, the future of the former Ilva is shrouded in an increasingly uncertain worrying.

Taranto's present is described through the adjective “ill”, as he writes Gad Lerner on Fatto Quotidiano, in the ARPA inspections. The factory shows signs of deterioration, the state of mind of the workers is ailing, and the city itself is ailing. The related industries, on the brink of the abyss, are experiencing non-payment of salaries and wages, with companies fearing the worst. Taranto seems to live in inertia, while the issues related to the former Ilva remain in the background compared to local political games.

The workers' point of view paints a bleak picture. Production has collapsed, blast furnaces are idle, maintenance is limited, and workers' life is turning into slow agony. Insecurity about the future fuels the search for work alternatives during periods of layoffs, with some preferring an incentivized redundancy opportunity. The sensation is that of a factory on the verge of collapse, with production in fits and starts and the future of the employees in question. poised.

The government is faced with a crucial choice: proceed with receivership and de facto nationalization, oust the current leadership to avoid closure and preserve the ten-year reconversion plan, or undertake a third intermediate path. The liquidity crisis, harmful emissions and the struggle between shareholders complicate the situation, creating a context of uncertainty and concern. While the city of Taranto remains divided between supporters and opponents of different solutions, the fate of Acciaierie d'Italia is approaching a turning point that could define the future of a crucial industry and a community caught between hope and fear.



