Independent titles that incorporate known mechanics do not always turn out to be unsuccessful clones, because sometimes that little spark is enough to create an overwhelming Tsunami of ideas. Eville it belongs precisely to the latter category: despite the fact that it takes up concepts from the well-known Among Us, appears to be also close to the classic tabletop investigative titles with specific roles in tow, such as Lupus in Tabula. If we add a cartoonish and sparkling graphics and a medieval setting to everything, the result is a really interesting cocktail. During the last few days we have had the opportunity to try the game firsthand during the test period, and the impressions were definitely positive, even if there is still work to be done.

Goodbye soundly, Eville …

The title is described on its Steam page as a “social deduction”, a definition that fits perfectly and that for a couple of things could be downright reductive. Yes, why inside Eville everything will happen in real time, through personal deductions and interactions. Basically our task will be, just like in Lupus in Tabula, play our role as a humble peasant or an evil conspirator. Clearly the inhabitants will not be helpless, and to the Machiavellian machinations of the villains they will be able to respond with the special abilities they possess, since each will have their own role.

So here is that in the charming village of Eville, i 12 players in the game will be divided between smugglers, thieves and barbarians, but also detectives, seers, sappers, whisperers and so on … until they reach no less than the Mayor. Clearly your role will be chosen randomly by the game, and you will have to adapt to your character and his abilities according to your goal. In case you are a conspirator, clearly your job will be kill all the inhabitants, but at the same time being witty and convincing enough to deflect suspicion from you. If you play as an innocent citizen, to win the game you will have to instead to have all conspirators executed.

As any good storyteller will know, playing a game like this has two phases, the daytime one And the night one. During the first we will be able to dedicate ourselves to task assigned to us by NPCs, or to start our own investigation, to spy others, make purchases that will be useful, prepare potions to save their own skin (or that of someone else), and clearly talk and interface with other players. While during the night … well, the shady individuals could make their move (but it is not excluded they can also do it during the day, be careful!).

Some of the roles will be decidedly more suitable for acting in silence, while others will prove to be fundamental for the collection of information: this is why communication becomes fundamental, as well as deduction and charisma, being convincing or deceiving.

There prosecution phase during the process he will see us point the finger against others, and clearly in it we can also “justify ourselves”, as far as possible, perhaps declaring ourselves as possessors of a specific role or as witnesses of a given situation. This phase will activate, as it does in Among Us, when a lifeless body is found. Once the judgment is done… well, justice be done!

Certainly the little adventure of VestGames And Versus Evil he has not yet said how much he can, but this test phase has definitely shown us many interesting ideas. There are still a lot of things to file, but from what we have tried the title is absolutely at a good point, and probably the indicative date 2022 for the release of the game is likely. According to what was declared by the developers, there are currently no plans to see the game also on consoles, and all this could also depend on the success and success of the game on PC. In any case, Eville looks like an interesting game, intriguing and fun which follows one of the trends of the moment, and we can’t wait to learn more about it in due course!