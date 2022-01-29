DIRECT Election of the President of the Republic: the seventh vote
The election of the President of the Republic enters its sixth day: the party leaders continue negotiations to seek a positive outcome, after the black smoke of recent days: the vote is back with the quorum of 505 votes.
#DIRECT #Election #President #Republic #seventh #vote #Video #Gazzettait
millionaires vs. National, live: follow the classic of the day live
welcome you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply