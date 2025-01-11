Everything you should see in Mostar, the city of bridges that connect history, memory and cultures

Mostar is undoubtedly one of the best-known cities in Herzegovina. And it is not by chance. Any trip through Bosnia and Herzegovina should always include a stop here, because in this welcoming city you always want to stay a little longer. Even if you already know it, Mostar knows how to give you new reasons to return to it calmly.

A journey to the end of communism in Albania: we tour the country and its history with the literature of Lea Ypi as a guide

Mostar is a city steeped in history, ancient and recent. Its name comes from the “mostari”, the guardians of the medieval bridge that crosses the Neretva River. And although it witnessed some of the harshest episodes of the Bosnian War, it has been reborn to offer today a fascinating mix of culture, heritage and hospitality.

With an old town that reflects centuries of Ottoman influence and a bridge that symbolizes reconciliation, Mostar is a place where past and present go hand in hand. In addition to being a historical landmark, the city has a suggestive cultural life, traditional markets and delicious cuisine that invites you to try typical local dishes such as ćevapi, ražnjići, pljeskavica or burek.

If you are thinking about going to Mostar, whether or not it is your first time, we have compiled here some of its most emblematic corners so that you can make the most of your time in this well-kept Balkan city.

Stari Most (Old Bridge)

The Old Bridge is the best-known symbol of Mostar. Built in the 16th century by the Ottoman architect Mimar Hajrudin, this 30-meter-long and 4-meter-wide bridge connected the two banks of the Neretva River and symbolized peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

During the Bosnian War in 1993, the bridge was destroyed by the Croatian army, but thanks to the intervention of UNESCO and the international community, it was rebuilt and reopened in 2004. Since 2005, the Stari Most has been a World Heritage Site and remains being a symbol of reconciliation in the Balkans. If you visit Mostar in summer, you may see the famous bridge jumpers take to the water without fear of heights.





Kujundziluk Street

Located in the old town, Kujundziluk Street is one of the most picturesque corners of Mostar. This old bazaar, dating back to Ottoman times, is full of craft shops, jewelry stores and cafes where you can calmly drink the typical Bosnian coffee. If you didn’t know, with its strong and aromatic flavor it is almost as famous as Stari Most itself.

Walking down this street is like going back in time. The stone houses and pastel-colored facades mark your path, transporting you to another era, while the shop windows full of souvenirs They remind you that you are in one of the most touristic cities in the country. Before you get lost wandering around, keep in mind that from here you can get some of the best views of the Old Bridge.

Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque

Built in 1618, this mosque is one of the jewels of Ottoman architecture in Mostar. Although it was severely damaged during the war, it has been restored and retains some of its original decoration, including stained glass windows and wall paintings.

The main attraction of this mosque is its minaret, which you can climb to get one of the best panoramic views of the city. From there you will have a spectacular view of the Stari Most and the Neretva River, so don’t hesitate and climb to the top.

Kriva Cuprija (Crooked Bridge)

The Kriva Cuprija is a small stone bridge that crosses the Radobolja River, a tributary of the Neretva. It is believed to have been built in 1558 as a test before the construction of the Old Bridge.

Although more modest than its older brother, this bridge has a special charm and is one of the quietest places to walk in Mostar. Around it you will find terraces and restaurants where you can enjoy local cuisine, so take advantage. If you can, walk through this area at dusk, when the warm tones bathe the stone facades and the first street lights begin to turn on, because the picture is truly postcard-perfect.





Lucki Most

The Lucki Most is another of the bridges that cross the Neretva River. It is a modern bridge, with a functional design, and has nothing to do with the previous two that we have mentioned, but it is worth crossing because it offers some of the best views of the old town of the city.

From here you can see the minarets and domes of the mosques, as well as the impressive silhouette of the Old Bridge in front of us. It is a recommended visit for those who want to discover a less touristy side of Mostar and enjoy a quiet walk.

Museum of War and Genocide Victims

To understand the recent history of Mostar, a visit to the Museum of War and Genocide Victims is a must. This museum offers a shocking tour of the horrors of the Bosnian War, through testimonies, photographs and personal objects of the victims.

It is a tough but essential visit to understand the historical context of the city and the suffering that has marked its inhabitants. In addition, it also offers an exhibition on the destruction of the Old Bridge.

Karadjoz Bey Mosque

The Karadjoz Bey Mosque is another of the jewels of Ottoman architecture in Mostar and one of the largest in the city. Built in 1557 by the architect Sinan, it stands out for its large dome and its prominent minaret.

From the top of the minaret you can get stunning views of the old town and the Neretva River. While its interior, decorated with geometric motifs and Islamic calligraphy, reflects the cultural richness of the Ottoman era.





Muslibegovic House

The Muslibegovic House is one of the best examples of Ottoman architecture in Mostar. This house, built in the 18th century, has been declared a National Monument and today functions as both a museum and a boutique hotel.

Its interiors are decorated with traditional furniture and objects, and its patio is a haven of peace in the middle of the city. If you want to get an idea of ​​how wealthy families lived during the Ottoman era, definitely add it to your list of places you don’t want to miss.

Plaza de España

The Plaza de España is a tribute to the 23 Spanish soldiers who lost their lives in Bosnia during the UN peacekeeping mission. In this square there is a commemorative plaque and a Spanish flag, a reminder of the link between Spain and Bosnia.

The most prominent building in the square is the Gimnazija, you will recognize it by its characteristic yellow color. An institute built during the Austro-Hungarian occupation that remains a symbol of education and multicultural coexistence in Mostar.

Sniper Tower

The Sniper Tower is one of the most shocking places in Mostar. This old bank, now in ruins, was used as a base by snipers during the war and its walls still show bullet holes.

In front of its emaciated walls it is not difficult to get an idea of ​​the horrors of war. Along with the scars that still remain in the city, this visit is not a bad place to reflect on everything that war conflicts entail.





Blagaj and the House Dervish

Just a 15-minute drive from Mostar is Blagaj, a small town known for its striking Dervish House, located next to a cave from which the Buna River flows. This house, built in the 16th century, has historically been chosen as a place of spiritual retreat, so you can already get an idea of ​​the peace that is breathed there.

The natural environment of Blagaj is comforting, the rock walls are undoubtedly awe-inspiring, so if you are looking for a quieter plan outside of touristic Mostar, it is not a bad idea to choose one of the restaurants that are waiting for you next to the river to try the famous trout. of the area.

Kravice waterfalls

Less than an hour from Mostar are the Kravice waterfalls, one of the country’s natural treasures. These waterfalls, formed by the Trebižat River, create a natural pond ideal for swimming in the summer months while numerous waterfalls surround you. It’s as if you were bathing in a scale Iguazú.

A plan for each month of the year: why visit these destinations in 2025 (and the best time to do it)



If after getting to know Mostar in depth your body asks for a bit of nature, this is the perfect place. With 25-meter waterfalls surrounded by lush vegetation, chances are that here you will find that disconnection you are looking for.